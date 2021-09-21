Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Worth $15,964 million by 2025, At CAGR 7.5%
surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key market segments, industry trends, market size and estimation, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, The global intravenous immunoglobulin market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025
Based on application segment, hypogammaglobulinemia held the largest market share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. Large patient population, lack of effective substitute treatment, and early adoption of immunoglobulin for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia are expected to boost the growth of this segment.
Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders across the globe and surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.
North America to continue its dominance throughout 2025
North America occupied nearly half of the global market revenue in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance from 2018 to 2022, owing to the high adoption rate of IVIG treatments across countries in the region supplemented with the presence of high-profile plasma production facilities. Meanwhile, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, as the region has witnessed a significant increase in the incidence of immunological & neurological diseases. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Myasthenia gravis segment to grow the fastest through 2025
Among applications, the myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to significant rise in the incidence of this disease. At present, there are nearly 60,000 cases of this disease in the U.S. The prevalence of the disease is expected to grow in future, which needs treatment using IVIG. The hypogammaglobulinemia segment occupied more than one-fifth share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2022. The report also analyses segments such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, immunodeficiency disease, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others.
Key market players
Baxter International Inc.
CSL Ltd.
Grifols, S.A.
Octapharma AG
Kedrion Biopharma Inc.
LFB Group
Biotest AG
China Biologics Products, Inc.
Shire (Baxalta)
Bayer AG
They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
Key Findings of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:
Myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.
North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017.
LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2025.
