Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Worth $15,964 million by 2025, At CAGR 7.5%

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

Intravenous Immunoglobulin

surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides comprehensive analysis of the key market segments, industry trends, market size and estimation, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, The global intravenous immunoglobulin market was valued at $8,995 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,964 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/325

Based on application segment, hypogammaglobulinemia held the largest market share in 2017, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. Large patient population, lack of effective substitute treatment, and early adoption of immunoglobulin for the treatment of hypogammaglobulinemia are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders across the globe and surge in demand for intravenous immunoglobulin for treating neurological disorders supplement the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.

North America to continue its dominance throughout 2025

North America occupied nearly half of the global market revenue in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance from 2018 to 2022, owing to the high adoption rate of IVIG treatments across countries in the region supplemented with the presence of high-profile plasma production facilities. Meanwhile, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, as the region has witnessed a significant increase in the incidence of immunological & neurological diseases. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/325

Myasthenia gravis segment to grow the fastest through 2025

Among applications, the myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025, owing to significant rise in the incidence of this disease. At present, there are nearly 60,000 cases of this disease in the U.S. The prevalence of the disease is expected to grow in future, which needs treatment using IVIG. The hypogammaglobulinemia segment occupied more than one-fifth share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2022. The report also analyses segments such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, immunodeficiency disease, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, Guillain-Barre syndrome, and others.

Key market players

Baxter International Inc.
CSL Ltd.
Grifols, S.A.
Octapharma AG
Kedrion Biopharma Inc.
LFB Group
Biotest AG
China Biologics Products, Inc.
Shire (Baxalta)
Bayer AG

They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Key Findings of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market:

Myasthenia gravis segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Hypogammaglobulinemia was the largest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

North America dominated the global intravenous immunoglobulin market in 2017.

LAMEA is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2018-2025.

Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2028

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2028

Surgical Microscopes Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Worth $15,964 million by 2025, At CAGR 7.5%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 -503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Worth $15,964 million by 2025, At CAGR 7.5%
Advanced Wound Care Market | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 14.0% during 2020-2027.
COPD and Asthma Devices Market registering a CAGR of 4.30% during 2020-2027. | AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Smith’s Group
View All Stories From This Author