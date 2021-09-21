Youth and Veterans/Active Military Waterfowl Weekend is Sept. 25-26

Duck and goose hunting is among the coolest ways to introduce a youngster to the excitement of hunting. There's usually plenty of birds in the sky and the opportunity for a novice to experience the blinds, the decoys, and the dogs, all under the supervision and guidance of an adult. Veterans and active duty military personnel can also participate in the early, two-day hunt on Sept. 25-26.

Here are the rules you need to know for the Youth and Veterans/Active Military Waterfowl Hunting Weekend:

Veterans and active military personnel are eligible to participate in this hunt.

In order to participate as a youth, hunters must be licensed and 17 years of age or younger

In order to be eligible to participate as a veteran or active duty military, a hunter must be licensed and: Be a veteran who served on active duty in the United States military, naval, or air service and was discharged or separated under honorable conditions after 90 days of continuous active duty, or was separated or discharged from military service earlier than ninety 90 days under honorable conditions because of a service-connected disability, or be a member of the Armed Forces on active duty (which does not include members of the National Guard and Reserves performing drills or training). Carry proof of eligibility on their person, such as an official military or veteran identification card, DD214 form, or a state-issued driver's license or identification card with veteran's designation.

Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit—required

Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp—not required for hunters 15 and younger; required for hunters 16 and older

Daily duck, goose, snipe, and coot limits are the same as regular season limits statewide

At least one adult 18 years or older with a valid hunting license must accompany each youth hunting party into the field at all times. Adults are not authorized to hunt; however, veterans and active military personnel may now hunt and harvest; migratory bird (HIP) permit and Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) stamp required.

All other state rules and federal regulations pertaining to take of migratory game birds are in effect for this hunt.

To learn more about waterfowl hunting in Idaho, check out Fish and Game's Migratory Game Bird seasons and rules booklet, which includes general rules and shooting hours.

To find places to hunt, check out the Hunting Access page.