The 2021 race is on for Rare Pepe, the Blockchain’s first collectible NFT
EINPresswire.com/ -- In September of 2016, RarePepeWallet, the first NFT collectibles exchange was launched. On the collection’s fifth anniversary, Rare Pepe digital trading cards are selling today in the tens of thousands of dollars with one recently selling for a staggering $500k. This sky-rocketing price action has sparked interest from Max Moore, the Head of Contemporary Art Auction at Sotheby’s, hinting at a Rare Pepe NFT auction and fueling growth in its popularity even further.
As more NFT collectors catch on to the inherent value of Rare Pepes, the race for the most valuable will inevitably be among the earlier series that were minted in 2016-2017. The most valuable, single-issue, Rare Pepes like "HomerPepe” are unlikely to ever be found on the open market. However, early series cards with issuances of 100 or less like this PureGoldPepe can still be found for purchase on Opensea.io or in a Counterparty Dispenser and are quickly rising in value.
Voted in the top ten memes of the decade by Know Your Meme, artist Matt Furie’s Pepe the Frog character has undeniably become one of the most bizarre tales in internet history. Very few memes have held their cultural relevance for quite as long or have become nearly as controversial. Internet Memelords and other early adopters were collecting and sharing digital images of Pepe the Frog as early as 2014, experimenting with various methods of creating collectible value and referring to them as “rare”. One collector even listed a series of Pepe images on eBay, where it reached a price of $99,166 before ultimately being removed from the website. It was from the community’s desire for genuine scarcity and for Rare Pepe collections to hold real-world value that ultimately led to the first true convergence of digital art and blockchain technology. The Rare Pepe became the first digital collectible with truly verifiable ownership and it looks like it’s only just getting started.
Dan Kim
