PROMINENT ENTERTAINMENT ATTORNEY JAKE LEVY ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF LEVY LAW PLLC
Transactional Law Veteran Opens Firm Focused on Deals in TV, Film, Podcasts, Digital Media, Literary Publishing and Music
I founded Levy Law to combine the superior personalized service of a boutique firm with the industry experience necessary to make cutting edge deals across the entertainment landscape.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prominent entertainment attorney Jake Levy is pleased to announce the debut of his new law firm, Levy Law PLLC. The full-service firm at 40 Worth Street in New York City will provide entertainment industry clients transactional law counsel relating to television, film, podcasts, digital media, literary publishing and music, as well as branding and endorsement matters.
— Jake Levy, Founding Partner of Levy Law PLLC
The boutique practice will be helmed by Jake Levy, who has over 15 years’ experience representing both individuals and companies, including award-winning documentary and narrative filmmakers, directors, actors, producers, series creators, literary authors, and broadcast journalists, as well as leading production companies, media agencies, financiers, and distributors. Notable clients of the new firm include Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s Milojo Productions, Part2 Pictures, A24 Documentaries, NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, directors Amy Berg and Chris Moukarbel, publisher Slate and many more.
“I founded Levy Law to combine the superior personalized service of a boutique firm with the industry experience necessary to make cutting edge deals across the entertainment landscape,” said Jake Levy, Founding Partner of Levy Law PLLC. We are proud to represent a roster of award-winning clients, and look forward to helping additional creators and innovators bring their passions and projects to life.”
Jake is recognized by Super Lawyers as a top-rated lawyer in his field and is a member of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). He regularly speaks about entertainment industry topics at venues such as the Sundance Film Festival, NYU Law School and The Julliard School. He is also a trusted source of perspective and insight for media outlets including the Los Angeles Times, USA Today, Medium and many more.
Prior to founding Levy Law, Jake was a partner at entertainment law firm Franklin, Weinrib, Rudell and Vassallo, working with the firm for over a decade. Jake began his legal career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett where he provided strategic counsel on transactional intellectual property and corporate law matters.
For more information about the firm, please visit levylawpllc.com, email info@levylawpllc.com or call 646-965-4408. You can also follow the firm on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/levylaw.
About Levy Law PLLC:
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
Susan@MastersMallory.com