A Classic Hollywood Luxury Hotel Sets the Stage for a Glamorous Night Celebrating the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards
We're excited to be back connecting celebrities with top brands at our gifting lounges. We're getting ready for our Super Bowl and Pre Oscars Gifting Lounges that are coming soon.”LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Experience & Co, an LA-based consulting company focused on connecting brands to high-profile influencers and celebrities, co-hosted an elegant gifting lounge alongside Max Event’s 2021 Golden Soiree After Party at the beautiful Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. The Hollywood Roosevelt dates back to the Golden Era. Located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the heart of Los Angeles city, the luxury hotel offers nothing but the best of stylish, safe, and lavish accommodation experience. Celebrities and influencers came together and enjoyed a VIP Experience filled with music, good company, and all that the attending brands had to offer.
— Melissa McAvoy, Founder Luxury Experience & Co
Gifts were provided by an amazing collection of brands, including: PMD Beauty, Kiss Products, RED by Kiss, Unsubscribe, MOTHER, Hello Blue CBD, Hollywood Photo Booth, Diamond Tennis, Java Sok, Som Sleep, Red, British M, Still Standing, Italo Home, and many more.
With tall swaying palm trees, gracious staff, and glowing pool, The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel was the ideal venue for hosting guests such as Anthony Bless (Ruthless), Adrian Dev (Westworld), Aaron Cohen (The Enforcer), Bianca & Chiara D'Ambrosio (Daytime Emmy Winning Series THE BAY), Jessica Morris (Netflix’s The Upshaws), Jimmy Akingbola (Bel Air reboot), Johnell Young (Emmy Nominated Wu-Tang: An American Saga), Kelley Kali (Award Winning Director & Actor), Marion Van Cuyck (Hulu's PEN15), Zhalea Vossough (upcoming Hulu Series The Dropout) and many more celebrities, influencers, and press.
L.E. & Co utilized its event hosting experience to create the ultimate Pre-Emmy Awards gifting lounge where brands, celebrities, and press mingled and celebrated the achievements in their respective television shows and upcoming projects during a hard year. Our famed guests were gifted, then wined, dined, and enjoyed the special poolside after-party hosted by Max Event.
L.E. & Co Founder, Melissa McAvoy, toasted to the event's success. McAvoy said, "We were very excited for our attendees to experience this event after a whole year of quarantining and I was very happy to hear how blown away they were with the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and the brands that attended." McAvoy added, "We were so happy to support businesses while we couldn’t host live events, but we are even more overjoyed to see them in-person. We always strive to create a unique experience with all our events and look forward to even more, such as our Pre-Super Bowl and Pre-Oscars Gifting Lounges as they bring an amazing group of talent and press every year."
About MAX Events LLC
MAX Events LLC is the most trusted source for VIP travel and entertainment, they provide the highest level of professionalism and reliability when looking after your needs in almost any city in the U.S., as well as, major cosmopolitan cities around the globe. Their specialty service provides you insider access to the most sought-after hotels, restaurants, clubs, exclusive events and private venues. Whether you need to arrange access to exclusive parties, private shopping, nightclubs, international sporting events, or simply reservations at your favorite restaurant, their team can assist you with personal service. Full-time, dedicated concierge service is available in cities we service.
About Luxury Experience & Co
Today's best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events & Business Development we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have now created a complete package of services to maximize our clients return on investment.
