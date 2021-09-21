Children at the heart of healing in new book, My Favorite Colors are Yellow and Black
A North Korean boy and a Black girl teach their families they are not that different after allLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New book, My Favorite Colors are Yellow and Black tells the story of an immigrant boy from North Korea and a Black girl from Harlem, New York City in a empowering children’s book about overcoming racial injustices and prejudice. The story brings to the forefront the biases people have towards others who look different than they do. The inspiring children’s book was written by mother and son duo, Kathy Oh and Joseph DeBaets who recently released My Favorite Colors are Yellow and Black through Archway Publishing.
Kathy and Joseph used writing and illustration to highlight the important lessons of racial injustice and acceptance of others, regardless of race or upbringing. Together, they crafted a book to help children, and adults, come together to understand they are more similar than they may think.
After a year of fighting against racial injustices in the United States, My Favorite Colors are Yellow and Black provides a kid-friendly way to talk about acceptance and celebration of our differences. “We wanted to make it easy to highlight the important lessons of racial inequality,” says Kathy Oh, Author of My Favorite Colors are Yellow and Black. “Regardless of where we come from, we can all get along.”
To learn more about the origins of the children’s book please visit www.myfavoritecolorsbook.com.
