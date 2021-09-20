Suspect Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife): 1400 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 11:13 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim fled into a nearby establishment. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property from the victim.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Pw_OC37Q2pY

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.