Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report: Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook | DelveInsight

There are approximately 50+ key companies that are developing therapies for Advanced Ovarian Cancer. The drug candidates of ImmunoGen and OncoQuest Inc. are in the most advanced stage (Phase III). The Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline appears robust due to its prevalence and increasing demand for effective therapies.

DelveInsight’s “Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in the Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline landscapes. It comprises Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Advanced Ovarian Cancer therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Advanced Ovarian Cancer pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Report

Major companies such as ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., Glycotope, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., MaxCyte, Inc., Bayer, Xennials Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment scenario. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation to mirvetuximab to treat ovarian cancer; mirvetuximab has also secured this designation in the EU.

to to treat ovarian cancer; mirvetuximab has also secured this designation in the EU. In June 2018, the FDA granted mirvetuximab Fast Track designation to treat patients with a medium to high FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who got administered at least one but no more than three prior systemic treatment regimens for whom single-agent chemotherapy is apt as the following line of therapy.

to treat patients with a medium to high FRα-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who got administered at least one but no more than three prior systemic treatment regimens for whom single-agent chemotherapy is apt as the following line of therapy. In August 2021, Sutro Biopharma received Fast Track Designation for STRO-002 by the US FDA for Patients with Advanced Ovarian Cancer.

In February 2021, the FDA granted a fast-track designation to the DNA-mediated interleukin-12 immunotherapy GEN-1 to treat advanced ovarian cancer patients. Developed using Celsion’s exclusive TheraPlas platform technology, GEN-1 is an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector enclosed in a nanoparticle delivery system, which allows cell transformation followed by persistent, local emission of the IL-12 protein.

In April 2021, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals announced a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate its ZN-c3 and GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) ZEJULA (niraparib) combination advanced epithelial ovarian cancer patients.

Stenoparib (2X-121), a unique, small molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerases (PARP 1 and 2) and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2), was exclusively in-licensed by Allarity Therapeutics (globally) from Eisai and is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trial for advanced ovarian cancer.

In January 2020, Mereo BioPharma Group and Oncologie entered a global licensing agreement to develop and commercial navicixizumab. Navicixizumab is an anti-DLL4/vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) bispecific antibody that is currently being evaluated, in combination with paclitaxel, for the treatment of patients with advanced heavily pretreated ovarian cancer. FDA granted fast track designation to navicixizumab in October 2019.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Analysis

Advanced Ovarian Cancer is cancer that has spread outside the ovary. It may have spread within the pelvis or abdomen or further away to other parts of the body, such as the lungs.

Advanced Ovarian Cancer Emerging Drugs

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853): ImmunoGen

Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853) is a first-in-class ADC comprising a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4, a potent tubulin-targeting agent to eliminate the targeted cancer cells. The drug is currently being assessed in the Phase III stage of development for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer.

Oregovomab: OncoQuest

OncoQuest's lead product candidate is oregovomab, an anti-CA-125 antibody for treating ovarian cancer, which has met a Phase 2 frontline randomized controlled study. The company is conducting a Phase 3, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, and Multicenter Clinical Study comparing Chemo-Immunotherapy (Paclitaxel – Carboplatin – Oregovomab versus Chemotherapy (Paclitaxel-Carboplatin-Placebo) In Patients with Advanced Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube or Peritoneal Carcinoma (FLORA-5/GOG-3035).

IMP4297: IMPACT Therapeutics

IMP4297 is a novel agent targeting PARP developed by IMPACT therapeutics. The company has started a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blinded, multi-center, phase III clinical study in China to assess the efficacy and safety of IMP4297 as the maintenance treatment in advanced ovarian cancer patients after first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Stenoparib: Allarity therapeutics

Stenoparib (2X-121) is a unique, small molecule dual-targeted inhibitor of Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerases (PARP 1 and 2) and telomerase maintenance enzymes (Tankyrase 1 and 2). Allarity exclusively in-licensed it (globally) from Eisai. The Stenoparib DRP® is approved for ovarian cancer. It is currently being assessed for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer in Phase II clinical trial at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute using the Stenoparib DRP® companion diagnostic to guide patient enrollment and enhance therapeutic outcomes.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 50+ Key Players

Prominent Players: ImmunoGen, OncoQuest, Lee's Pharmaceutical, Allarity Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ellipses Pharma, Merck KGaA, Pfizer, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Impact Therapeutics, Inc., Glycotope, Puma Biotechnology, Inc., MaxCyte, Inc., Bayer, Xennials Therapeutics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, and many others.

Phases:

· Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Advanced Ovarian Cancer Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· DLL4 protein inhibitors

· Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors

· WEE1 protein inhibitors

· Gene transference; Interleukin 12 replacements

· DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors; Hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha inhibitors

· Tubulin polymerization inhibitors; Apoptosis stimulants

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Intravenous

· Oral

· Subcutaneous

· Topical

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Advanced Ovarian Cancer Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Advanced Ovarian Cancer treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer?

How many are Advanced Ovarian Cancer emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Advanced Ovarian Cancer?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Advanced Ovarian Cancer market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Advanced Ovarian Cancer therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Advanced Ovarian Cancer?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Advanced Ovarian Cancer?

Table of Contents

1 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Report Introduction 2 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Executive Summary 3 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Overview 4 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Therapeutic Assessment 6 Advanced Ovarian Cancer – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 7 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853): ImmunoGen 8 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 EP0057: Ellipses Pharma 9 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo Company 10 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Inactive Products 12 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Key Companies 13 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Key Products 14 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Unmet Needs 15 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17 Advanced Ovarian Cancer Analyst Views 18 Appendix 19 About DelveInsight

