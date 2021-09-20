Lane Restrictions This Week on I-80 WB/EB in Columbia County
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Columbia County for road maintenance.
On Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing miscellaneous maintenance work along Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound between the Montour County line and the Luzerne County line. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures where work is being performed.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped vehicles, expect lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.
