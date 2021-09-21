Fundr and Alto Partner to Offer a New Way to Invest in Startups with Retirement Funds
Accredited investors can now leverage fintech to self-direct their retirement funds into high-quality startup portfolios and in Fundr’s AI-powered platform.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fundr and Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto) announced a new partnership to facilitate startup investment through retirement funds for accredited investors. The new partnership allows investors to direct their savings from Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) into Fundr’s portfolio of startup companies.
Through this partnership, investors can link their existing IRAs to Alto’s platform, and get connected to Fundr’s proprietary platform, which leverages AI to evaluate startups in its portfolio on 90 pieces of data such as team, traction, performance, and more. Investors can also open an Alto IRA account, which is a self-directed IRA that gives individuals the freedom to invest in alternative assets like startups using their retirement funds.
“Fundr is all about making investing in high-growth startups as easy and as fair as possible. We want to give investors more options to invest in the high-growth startups we attract, and this partnership with Alto does just that,” said Lauren Washington, CEO of Fundr.
Alto puts the investor in the driver’s seat of their retirement account, allowing them to select the investments they want while maintaining the same tax advantages as other IRA accounts. As investment management companies report record-breaking retirement savings, increased flexibility is key for investors.
“Our goal is to help individuals diversify their portfolios by unlocking access to exciting alternative investments—like startups. This partnership with Fundr gives our customers even more flexibility to direct their retirement funds toward investments beyond traditional retirement options,” said Tara Fung, Chief Revenue Officer of Alto.
Through this partnership, Fundr is now also accepting IRAs through Alto in its own $1 million raise, which is hosted on Fundr’s platform.
“We’re raising on our own platform because we believe in democratizing startup investment. This partnership with Alto showcases our shared philosophy—investors win when investment is direct, diversified, and democratized,” said Washington.
About Fundr
Fundr combines the power of AI and portfolio diversification to help investors maximize their ROI. It uses AI to vet startups and remove bias from the investing process so the best companies get funded. Using a proprietary algorithm, it evaluates companies on 90 pieces of data, streamlines the deal close and helps investors track and build a strong relationship with their portfolio companies. Fundr recently completed its pilot, raising funds for each company in its portfolio and is now scaling through industry partnerships. Fundr has been featured in TechCrunch, Yahoo Finance, on the Forbes Next 1000 list and more.
Additional information about Fundr can be found at https://www.fundr.ai/.
About Alto
Alto is a Nashville-based financial technology company that launched its next-generation self-directed IRA platform in 2018 to make it easy for individuals to access and invest in alternative assets using their retirement funds. The first of its kind, Alto's platform streamlines the process for investors, investment funding portals, and investment sponsors alike. Among Alto's current investment partners include Bitwise, DiversyFund, Fundr, Masterworks, Republic, and Vint, as well as financial advisors, fund sponsors, and other direct issuers. Alto is not a registered broker-dealer or investment advisor.
For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com or follow Alto on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
