Troop G Weekly Report - 09/13/2021 - 09/19/2021

On 09/14/2021, Cpl. Physic pulled over a vehicle for speeding during morning commute. The driver, Derek Lemieux, was found to have a suspended driver license status and had an active warrant for FTA. Derek was bailed from Troop B and summonsed for OAS.

On 09/15/2021, Sgt. Duda and K9 Mack responded to Auburn after being requested to conduct a K9 sniff of a vehicle that Auburn PD conducted. No indications were observed, a small amount of fentanyl was located inside the car during a hand search.

On 9/16/2021, Tr. Loder received a call about a vehicle that was operating erratically before striking the guardrail. Tr. Loder located the vehicle on the shoulder near mile 37 to find the driver unresponsive and locked inside the car. One of the other motorists who called 911 about the vehicle had stopped with it. This other motorist, a doctor/medical school professor, wasn’t able to access the operator inside the car. Tr. Loder provided the doctor with a box of Narcan, then broke out one of the car’s rear windows to gain access to the driver. The doctor administered two doses of Narcan and monitored the driver’s vitals until EMS arrived. The driver lived, and ultimately Daniel Walleston (23) of Massachusetts was charged with OUI-Drugs. Tr. Cropper assisted and recovered drugs – suspected of being fentanyl – from the vehicle. Lab tests are pending.

On 09/16/2021, Cpl. Cote stopped Stanley Hill (38) of Auburn on the ME Turnpike northbound in Auburn. His ME driver’s license was found to be suspended. He was charged with Operating after Suspension and his vehicle was towed away.

On 09/17/2021, Cpl. Cropper stopped Isaiah O'Brien (23) of Lewiston at the Exit 63 off ramp in Gray after the RCC received multiple complaints on his poor operation. O’Brien was taken into custody and transported to Troop B for an intoxilyzer test. O’Brien tested over the legal limit and was transported to Cumberland County Jail. This was O’Brien's second OUI in 24 hours.

On 09/18/2021, Tr. Bourdelais stopped Chad Brown (30) of Oakland at MM 48 SB after an erratic driving complaint. Brown was arrested for OUI and tested over the legal limit. Sgt. Wilkinson assisted at the stop.

On 09/18/2021, Tr. Loder responded to a single vehicle rollover at the entrance to the southbound service plaza in Kennebunk to find the vehicle struck the guardrail in the gore at the departing ramp before striking a light pole, a road sign post, and an embankment. The vehicle then flipped over the embankment and came to rest at the edge of a small pond. Amazingly, the operator was not hurt. He was on his way home from working the overnight shift and fell asleep at the wheel.

On 09/19/2021, Tr. Loder responded to a non-reportable crash in the northbound rest area in Kittery. Upon running the registrations of the involved parties, Tr. Loder discovered one of the operators was the subject of a missing/endangered subject teletype issued in August. After further investigation, it became apparent the woman was in good health and not in crisis or a danger to herself. The teletype was canceled.

On 09/19/2021, Tr. Worcester was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at MM 1 SB involving a dump truck. Shortly after the crash was reported, a motorcycle crashed into one of the vehicles. The motorcycle operator sustained a broken leg. Tr. MacKinnon assisted at the crash scene.

On 09/19/2021, Tr. Kristy LiBritz took part in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk which took place in Portland at Fort Allen Park. Tr. LiBritz raised money to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and walked in honor of a family member.