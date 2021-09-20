Gong “Live At The Gong Family Unconventional Gathering” 15th Anniversary DVD Reissue and First Time Release on DBL CD
The classic line-up performing together for the first time in 31 years!ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gong Family Unconvention at the Melkweg club in Amsterdam in November 2006 was a unique 3-day event in which all the surviving original members of this legendary psychedelic band came together and, after performing their own individual sets, performed once again as Gong. This climactic and joyful 2hr 16min Gong live set was beautifully captured for this DVD video and for the first time CD audio recording! This was the last time that Gong played with the full “classic” line-up (minus just Pierre Moerlen on drums, who died the year before).
The line-up for this unique and special performance:
Daevid Allen - Guitar, Voice
Gilli Smyth - Voice, Space Whisper
Steve Hillage - Guitar
Didier Malherbe - Flute, Soprano Sax, Duduk
Theo Travis - Tenor Sax
Tim Blake - Synthesiser, Voice
Miquette Giraudy - Synthesiser
Mike Howlett - Bass
Chris Taylor - Drums
Watch the promotional video: https://youtu.be/VOClm04I3hw
Tracklist:
1. You Can’t Kill Me (from the album ‘Camembert Electrique’)
2. Radio Gnome Invisible (from the album ‘Flying Teapot')
3. Tomorrow Afternoon (I Am Your Fantasy) (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)
4. Dynamite / I Am Your Animal (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)
5. Flute Salad (from the album ‘Angel’s Egg’)
6. Oily Way (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)
7. Outer Temple (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)
8. Inner Temple (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)
9. Zero The Hero and the Witch’s Spell (from ‘Flying Teapot’)
10. I Am Your Pussy (from ‘Flying Teapot’)
11. Tropical Fish (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)
12. Selene (from ‘Camembert Electrique’)
13. I Never Glid Before (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)
14. Prostitute Poem (from ‘Angel’s Egg’)
15. Magdalene (from the album ‘Zero To Infinity’)
16. A Sprinkling of Clouds (from the album ‘You’)
17. She Is the Great Goddess (Magick Mother Invocation) (from ‘You’)
18. Master Builder (from ‘You’)
18. The Isle of Everywhere (from ‘You’)
18. You Never Blow Yr Trip Forever (from ‘You’)
Release date on Fri Nov 5th – the 15th Anniversary of the Gong performance.
Released by G-Wave Records through UK distributors SRD. Digital release via Ingrooves (North and South America) and Orchard (UK & rest of world).
DVD: AAGWDVD005
DBL CD: AAGWCD005
To pre-order: planetgong.co.uk
For more information:
http://facebook.com/gong2032
http://planetgong.co.uk
Press Inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com