Hoyer Announces Subcategory Winners of 2021 Member Online All-Star Competition

- Today, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) announced the subcategory finalists and winners of the twelfth-annual 2021 Member Online All-Star Competition. The finalists were selected by the Majority Leader’s staff and shared on social media last week. The winners for Best Graphic, Best Video, and Best GIF were selected by the public on Leader Hoyer’s Facebook page . The winners of the Best Constituent Services Post, Best Franked Email, Best Online Ad, and Best E-newsletter were selected by a panel of Leadership staff. The winners have been added to the Majority Leader's virtual trophy case of past winners

“I am always excited to see our Members using bold and innovative techniques to engage and inform constituents about our ongoing work through social media,” said Leader Hoyer. “I would like to congratulate our winners for their inspiring digital products that exemplify how integral digital strategy has become to effective communication between Members and constituents.”

The overall winners of the 2021 House Democrats’ Online All-Star Competition were announced in late July, with Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03) taking the 2021 Overall MVP award after gaining 22,426 new followers over the three-week contest and Rep. Cori Bush (MO-01) winning the 2021 Freshman MVP trophy. NOTE: Members of Leadership from Caucus Vice Chair and up are ineligible for the awards. Former winners of each category are listed below and ineligible to win the same category a second time.

This year’s subcategory winners and finalists are as follows:

BEST GRAPHIC

WINNER: Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32) promotes the Child Tax Credit using a creative iPhone-alert inspired graphic.

FINALISTS:

Rep. Doris Matsui (CA-06) announces the introduction of a bill with a quote and informative overview using a playful layout and bold color scheme.

Rep. Joe Neguse (CO-02) advocates for a Civilian Climate Corps with a quote, photo, and consistent color theme.

New Democrat Coalition engages followers by using a graphic with baby photos from eight members and urging followers to guess each one.

Rep. David Trone (MD-06) urges constituents to get the vaccine with a clear color scheme and vaccination artwork.

BEST VIDEO

The Appropriations Committee breaks down the appropriations process for followers with a clear text-based explainer and relevant visuals.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) offers followers a peek behind the scenes of preparing for a press conference set to fun music.

New Democrat Coalition announces its climate priorities with relevant climate and infrastructure footage and narration.

Rep. Kaiali Kahele (HI-02) engages with followers by teaching them how to prepare a dish native to Hawaii, taking viewers all the way from the fish market to his office, where he prepares the meal.

Rep. Joe Neguse (CO-02) outlines efforts to address the affordable housing crisis using footage from the district, constituent town halls, and video footage guided by Member narration.

BEST GIF

WINNER: The Veterans Affairs Committee outlines the importance of caring for servicemembers exposed to burn pits and toxic substances with a professional video blending sit-down member interviews, animation, and relevant footage. FINALISTS:WINNER: Rep. Sean Casten (IL-06) shares a Child Tax Credit GIF offering several big-picture statistics of how the bill helps families in his district and across the nation.

FINALISTS:

ONLINE ADS

WINNER: Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) engages with constituents and construction workers in the district to highlight efforts to secure district funding through the INVEST in America Act. ( link to ad, although this link needed to view video)

FINALISTS:

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-40) advertises the passage of a new bill to eliminate preventable newborn deaths with a stock photo of a baby.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) promotes the beginning of the Child Tax Credit advanced payments and links to resources to learn more.

Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06) narrates over a video ad with stock video of children and families to discuss the Child Tax Credit as a tax cut for the middle class.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (NY-12) cuts together press coverage and committee hearings with dramatic music to promote her efforts to hold President Trump accountable for the Capitol insurrection.

CONSTITUENT SERVICES

FRANKED EMAIL

WINNER: Rep. Jake Auchincloss (MA-04) promotes a “Community Funding Project” request that the Congressman was able to secure to fix a dangerous intersection in the community. FINALISTS:WINNER: Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07) uses a short, compelling survey on the cost of child care to make a connection with constituents.

FINALISTS:

Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-03) requests constituents fill out a survey on their legislative priorities and outlines the type of work and funding she has secured for the district.

Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06) kickstarts the return of the McBath Summer Storytime series to offer parents and children an opportunity to tune in to hear a book read live by their Congresswoman or to rewatch them after the fact.

E–NEWSLETTER

Rep. David Trone (MD-06) sends regular emails with great photos and single issues often seeking feedback from constituents.

Rep. Jason Crow (CO-06) sends helpful emails to constituents that look great and have catchy subject lines with embedded symbols.

Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32) sends frequent emails that tell stories and have action items.

Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ-07) sends concise emails with great graphical elements.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05) sends frequent emails with a great design with short personalized messages.

Former Subcategory Winners

WINNER: Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34) sends attractive, concise emails on single topics with titles like “Big news! Two of my bills passed the House this week.” FINALISTS: