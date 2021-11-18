GEMXX Corporation today announces the company has been featured in Global Business Leaders Magazine
The GEMXX Logo showcases the unmistakeable, striking beauty of Ammolite set with the worlds most valuable gemstone - diamonds.
GEMXX Corporation (OTC: GEMZ) has been spotlighted in “Global Business Leaders Mag” as one of the “20 Best Companies to Watch in 2021”
GEMXX CORPORATION (OTCBB:GEMZ)
— Jay Maull
20 BEST COMPANIES TO WATCH IN 2021
“It was a great honor to be considered by Global Business Leaders Mag and a greater honor to be designated one of the 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2021” commented Jay Maull CEO and President of GEMXX Corporation.
The article, which can be found at the following link: https://globalbusinessleadersmag.com/gemxx-corporation-the-pioneer-of-the-ammolite-industry/ highlights the company’s management team of veterans and its plan to change the industry for the better. The article helps investors understand how quality workmanship, environmental stewardship, and a solid forward-looking vision for an industry will allow a new company to make big strides in a very short amount of time.
For the past 6000 years, gemstones have been traded and admired by millions. Among the precious gemstones, the discovery of Ammolite can be traced back to the 20th century, relatively new in gem history. Ammolite is and multi-colored iridescent organic gemstone that rivals the best Black Opal. Since its discovery, the gem market has keenly shown interest in Ammolite, with rising value and demand, Ammolite has increased in value by over 300% in the last 20 years.
Further, the article outlines the company’s desire to work with other key industry players to change the perception and value of a globally recognized gemstone. Richard Clowater (VP of Mergers, Acquisitions and Business Development) commented “this designation is great for GEMXX, but it is also very good for the industry. It is our goal to work with key players within the industry to achieve our goal of improving the image, value, and desire of this very rare and beautiful gemstone.”
ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION
GEMXX is a public traded, mine to market gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining, production and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including excavation, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX has over 160 years of combined Ammolite management, operations and sales experience. The teams’ experience covers every aspect of the Ammolite business ensuring maximum control of the company’s product development, quality control and profits. GEMXX management is proud of their environmental stewardship and ethical mining and production standards as the company sets the standard in quality and customer service, providing exquisite fine jewelry and extremely rare, natural decor pieces to customers around the world.
GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS MAG
Global Business Leaders Magazine focuses on exulting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries. The magazines’ issue provides an ideal platform for the leaders to express themselves while sharing their inspiring entrepreneur journey. Our sole mission is to inspire all new business entrepreneurs to begin their journey. Also, our uniquely stitched story has been constantly pushing new envelopes in the business magazine world. Unlike other platforms, it has allowed leaders to promote their ideas along with the company’s unique offerings. Thanks to our content driven approach, we have helped numerous leaders to reach out to several new clients.
