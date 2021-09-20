Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: 700 Block of Fairmont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 700 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:50 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded US currency from the victim and stated he had a firearm. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, 22 year-old Ahyende Harold Gray, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).