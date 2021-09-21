New Book - Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life - Has Impact on Mental Health and Well-Being

Available at Amazon booksellers

For those who need breakthrough motivation and mindfulness methods to heal and thrive in these challenging times.

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The reviews are in and they all confirm that a new book by positive psychology experts Dr. Henry G. Brzycki and Elaine J. Brzycki is an essential handbook for living a happy, healthy and flourishing life in these complex and uncertain times.

The Brzyckis wrote Purpose and Possibilities: How to Transform Your Life to help people with their mental health and well-being issues and concerns. Based upon a sampling of these reviews it is clear that their vision is being manifest. Here is what readers and reviewers are saying:

“This book gets to the heart of healing. This work is invaluable.”

“Small but mighty . . . motivational and inspiring.”

“A ‘must read” for people of all ages.”

"The Brzyckis’ newest self-help work offers an engaging new exploration of the connection between a person’s sense of purpose and their well-being. Readers open to new principles and some challenging material—as well as truly facing themselves—will find that Purpose and Possibilities encourages the openness and perseverance that it takes to make transformative change” (Publishers Weekly BookLife).

“The subtitle of this book is 'How to Transform Your Life.' And who doesn’t want to transform their life, especially after the year that we’ve had? This is the perfect book at the perfect time—if you’re willing to do the work. This is not a book to sit down and leaf through passively . . . This is a book to read if you really want to transform your life” (BookTrib, July 21, 2021).

The Brzyckis “deeply know both the science and humanity necessary to truly make a difference in mental health and well-being . . . They have also contributed their expertise to many programs and institutions in an effort to improve the lives of everyone, from wide-eyed children to world-weary adults. Their latest offering is beautifully timely. As we aim to create a kinder world, mental health is at the heart of the mission and is the backbone supporting every other potential advancement and enhancement. The book is poignant and speaks to our emotions, naturally, but it’s firmly rooted in practicality” (Author Spotlight, August 2, 2021).

Henry and Elaine assert, "We want to produce better people! Inside every person . . . is a better one! What is special about this book is that it teaches people how to take control of their own pathways to mental health and well-being."

Elaine J. Brzycki, Ed.M., and Henry G. Brzycki, Ph.D., have generated a body of work to impact the human condition and make the world a better place. Exploring their life purpose for 40 years, they have helped people create happy, healthy and flourishing lives. They have authored three bestselling books, numerous articles, and personal and professional development workshops. Utilized in over 50 countries, their work has led to a new worldwide consciousness about the importance of self-understanding and placing mental health and well-being at the center of a good and successful life.