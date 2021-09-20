“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Sept. 20: Veto Session Comes and Goes

Each year, the Missouri General Assembly gets the opportunity to review those bills that were given the “thumbs down” from the governor. It is a part of our system of checks and balances. Deciding to override a veto is also a good way to take a second look at something that may have been a good idea a few months ago, but something changed and undoing a veto could make a real impact.

This having been said, there are years when veto session comes and goes with no action taken. Such was the caser this year. There were a handful of line-item vetoes made on portions of our state’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget. In addition, there were four bills that were turned down by the executive branch. If the desire is there to override, then the sponsor of a bill can bring it up for consideration in the respective chamber. If there is not, then nothing is done.

This year, members of the Missouri House of Representatives opted to vote to override some of the lint-item vetoes; however, the Missouri Senate chose not to go along with these actions. By the same token, one of the Senate bills to see a veto remains that way, because the sponsor decided not to take up the bill for consideration.

In some respects, the end of veto session means the end of the legislative year. From here, most lawmakers will now start the process of looking ahead to the next regular legislative session, which will start in January. I am doing the same. I spend a great deal of time meeting with constituents to get the pulse of the 12th Senatorial District, which covers a large area of our state, but it is a great pleasure to do so. I look forward to meeting with more of you between now and the end of the year.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.