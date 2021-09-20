MOMS Orange County Partners with Orange County Community Foundation for Igniting Potential Giving Day
The 24-hour fundraiser seeks to raise $200,000 to support Orange County’s youth
The Igniting Potential Giving Day provides vital support to Orange County nonprofits helping our county’s youth reach their full potential.”SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOMS Orange County and 16 other nonprofits will partner with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on September 22 to raise $200,000 during Igniting Potential – a 24-hour collaborative giving day to support Orange County’s youth.
— Shelley Hoss
MOMS Orange County is the county’s largest nonprofit dedicated solely to newborn and pregnancy health with programs aimed at disrupting the combined dynamics of poverty, lack of health insurance, and barriers to care. Serving 5,000 mothers, babies and fathers annually, core programs include home visitation and group health education at no cost to low-income participants.
In a national study conducted by The Jed Foundation and Fluent Research from September through October 2020, six in 10 parents reported their children had experienced mental or emotional health challenges. These challenges were most commonly due to social isolation, anxiety and trouble concentrating. Many of Orange County’s 689,000 youth aged 17 and under continue to suffer the long-term effects of isolation and lack of academic and social engagement created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In line with these findings, according to the 2020-2021 Orange County Community Indicators Report, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Mental Health Inpatient Center at Children’s Hospital of Orange County indicated an increase in youth suicide attempts, severe depression, and acute mental health hospitalization during the first six months in 2020.
In addition to MOMS Orange County other participating organizations include Assistance League of Irvine, Child Creativity Lab, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Early Childhood OC, Giving Children Hope, Helping Others Prepare for Eternity, Irvine Public Schools Foundation, Kid Healthy, Kidworks Community Development Corporation, Parentis Foundation, Pretend City – The Children’s Museum of Orange County, Scholar’s Hope Foundation, The Literacy Project, The Prentice School, The Youth Center and YMCA of Orange County.
“The Igniting Potential Giving Day provides vital support to Orange County nonprofits helping our county’s youth reach their full potential,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO of the Orange County Community Foundation. “We are proud to support this collaborative fundraising effort to help local youth continue to expand their knowledge, develop essential life skills and remain on the path to a successful future.”
To support MOMS Orange County during the 24-hour Giving Day, visit https://igniting-potential-giving-day.ocnonprofitcentral.org/organizations/moms-orange-county. For more information about Orange County Community Foundation Collaborative Giving Days, visit oc-cf.org/givingdays.
About MOMS Orange County
MOMS Orange County formed in 1992 in response to a crisis in access to prenatal healthcare for low-income, at-risk women. Today, MOMS Orange County serves more than 2,500 low-income families annually, directly influencing improvements in birth outcomes, maternal health, and developmental indicators among infants within a highly disadvantaged population. For more information, visit www.momsorangecounty.org or call 714.972.2610.
About Orange County Community Foundation
Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded nearly $830 million in grants and scholarships, placing the organization in the top two percent in grantmaking among U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit oc-cf.org or call 949-553-4202.
###
Barbara J Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
+1 949-521-4962
email us here
Igniting Potential 2020