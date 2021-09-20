Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of 20th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the 1100 block of 20th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:58 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, September 20, 2021, 42 year-old Eric Lavon Bates, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.