Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of Okie Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 1300 block of Okie Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:41 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a 4 door, gray Kia Soul, with unknown tags.

The suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

who can identify these individuals or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.