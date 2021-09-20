09-20-2021 $50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in Martinsburg

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Sheetz #220 on Edwin Miller Boulevard in Martinsburg. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball for $50,000, but the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were 5, 36, 39, 45, and 57, and the Power Ball was 11. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine ways to win.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that increase your prize two to 10 times. Powerball now has draws three days a week- Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.