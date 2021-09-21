The recently launched Obsidian Anime Lab gives fans a way to vote in polls to decide the anime they want to see
By voting in polls, OAL Co-Creators can decide they story, characters and events that will appear in an upcoming anime.
The Obsidian Anime Lab was made for the fans. The best creators are the fans, so there should be a way for the fans to create.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsidian Anime Lab (ObsidianAnimeLab.com) recently announced the official launch of its Anime creation platform that allows all anime fans to have a say in the creation of an official anime via polls. Obsidian Anime Lab (OAL) hosts polls for their members known as Co-Creators, to vote in. The polls allow Co-Creators to choose the aspects they desire to see in the anime such as the overall story, plot events and character designs. The production of the anime will begin when the $2 million production budget has been reached. Co-Creators can also enter giveaways, win prizes, visit the OAL shop and read the OAL blog, all which help grow the production budget.
Run by a team of hardcore anime fans, the Obsidian Anime Lab site offers a fun and unique experience. Site visitors are greeted by crew members (the official mascots of the OAL) who inform as much as they entertain. Scattered across the many pages of the OAL site, these characters give the impression of stepping right into a manga.
Currently, the first poll is open. By heading over to the OAL site and becoming a Co-Creator, you can now vote for the story you want to see produced. When the production budget is reached, the next poll set will open. This is when Co-Creators will vote for the characters designs and characteristics. After that the events poll will open.
"The Obsidian Anime Lab was made for the fans," said OAL founder, Auriel. "It has always been my dream to create an Anime, and one day I realized that every other Anime fan probably had the same desire as me. That’s when it hit me! The best creators are the fans, so there should be a way for the fans to create."
She goes on to explain how this concept came to be. "I set out to start what has never been done before and piece by piece, me and my team of Anime enthusiasts put together the Obsidian Anime Lab. We made it possible for everyone to have the chance to put their ideas on the screen."
Sharing her excitement she concluded with, "I sincerely hope you all will share in this amazing opportunity to be part of something big and create something great. Its like we always say, the OAL was made for you!"
For only $2/mo anyone can become a Co-Creator and receive the perks that come with the title.
Perks of being a Co-Creator:
-Co-Creators get exclusive access to the polls and the finished Anime.
-Co-Creators can enter giveaways such as the Grand Prize giveaway for a trip to Japan, studio tour and tickets to the Universal in Kyoto.
-Only Co-Creators can purchase OAL merch, perks and read the OAL blog.
Perks can be won, earned or bought. Simply becoming a Co-Creator enters you for a chance to win your own character in an anime. There are plenty of other cool perks that can be bought or earned by sharing with your friends to gain OAL points.
About Obsidian Anime Lab
Obsidian Anime Lab: Anime by the fans, for the fans. ObsidianAnimeLab.com
