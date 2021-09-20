Coronavirus - Tanzania: Private Sector Agrees on Cushioning COVID-19 Effects

The curtain on the workshop which aimed at reviving tourism and cross border trade came down here at the weekend, with participants agreeing to collaborate in the face of adversity. This also includes the public and private sectors joining forces in cushioning tourism and business from the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Speaking after touring the Arusha National Park (ANAPA), Tanzania Private Sector Forum (TPSF) Director of Membership Services Department Zacky Mbenna said the focus was on orienting the private sector towards the path to recovery. "Theory for tourism also calls for the use of technology in elevating the lucrative sector," observed Mr. Mbenna. According to Mr. Mbenna, the two-day workshop aimed at building capacity to tourism stakeholders withstand the effects of COVID-19 as well as exploring on the opportunities that the sector presents.

The TPSF official singled out tourism and cross-border trade as one of the sectors that took a hard knock from COVID-19. He equally appealed to the stakeholders to strive in promoting destination Tanzania wherever they went. One of the participants, Moses Ngereza said the sector was yet to bounce back from the pangs of COVID-19.

"Tourism had largely taken a tumble and they have been unprecedented disruptions since COVID-19 came knocking, we hope that we'l slowly but surely start returning to normalcy," he added. Despite hopes of a revival in the tourism sector after a difficult 2020, the region's industry is still struggling to get back on its feet due to a third wave of COVID-19 sweeping across the continent.

A recent United Nations report shows that East Africa's tourism decline will contribute to a loss of 9.3 per cent to the region's economy this year. TPSF is the voice of the private sector and the umbrella body for private sector associations and corporate bodies in all sectors of the economy, including trade associations.