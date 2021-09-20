Young Tennessee Historians Advance to National Competition

Last year, students from Tellico Plains and Memphis submitted history-themed projects that were judged to be among the country’s best at National History Day. This year, a group of 66 students from Tennessee have earned the right to compete for similar national recognition.

Students qualified to compete in this year’s National History Day by submitting projects that won first- or second-place medals at Tennessee History Day, which was held last Saturday in downtown Nashville. About 300 students in grades six through 12 participated in the statewide competition.

History Day participants enter projects in five different categories: documentaries, exhibits, research papers, web sites and live performances. The projects can be on various historical topics of the students’ choosing, provided they relate in some way to the annual theme. This year’s theme was “Leadership and Legacy in History.” One hundred and four students received medals for their efforts, 16 students were awarded special prizes, two educators were recognized as teachers of the year, one teacher was named Behring Teacher Ambassador, and the teacher-student team of Whitney Joyner and Scott Moore was recognized as participants in the 2015 Normandy: Sacrifice for Freedom Albert H. Small Student & Teacher Institute.

“I congratulate all of the students who participated in Tennessee History Day this year,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Even those who didn't win medals at Saturday's event accomplished a lot just by qualifying for the statewide competition. I wish the best of luck to those who won gold or silver medals and will be representing our great state at National History Day. Tennesseans have won a number of honors in the national competition in years past - and I expect the same will hold true this year.”

National History Day will be held June 14 through June 18 on the University of Maryland campus at College Park, Maryland.

"For students, History Day is a chance to explore a time period in depth. For teachers, History Day represents hands-on, project-based learning. For families and the community, History Day is a chance to celebrate what is best about our young people," said statewide coordinator Jennifer C. Core. “We continue to see growth in all areas of the state. In 2015, we had 7100 students participate from across the state.”

The judges at Saturday’s competition – who included university professors, graduate students, high school teachers, librarians, archivists and other public historians – picked the winners from the 165 projects submitted.

Tennessee History Day was coordinated by the Tennessee Historical Society, with sponsorship provided by the Tennessee Department of State, Humanities Tennessee, the Middle Tennessee State University Center for Historic Preservation and the Library of Congress.

Since 1974, History Day has grown from a small local competition in Cleveland, Ohio with about 100 students into an event that attracts about a half million students nationwide each year.

For more information about the program in Tennessee, visit the National History Day website or contact Jennifer Core, National History Day’s statewide coordinator for Tennessee, at (615) 741-8934 or via e-mail at historyday@tennesseehistory.org.

The medal winners from last Saturday’s Tennessee History Day competition are:

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL DOCUMENTARY:

Third Place

Title: Yasser Arafat: A Visionary Leader with a Mixed Legacy

Student: Ibtihal Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Hamzah Abdul-Malik

Second Place

Title: I Have a Song: Pete Seeger in the Civil Rights Movement

Student: Zoe Brookshire-Risley

School: West High School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Carrie Hastings

First Place

Title: Where Death Delights to Help the Living: Pioneers of Forensic Science

Student: Deanna Upchurch

School: Watertown High School, Watertown, TN

Teacher: Barbara Marks

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL DOCUMENTARY:

Third Place

Title: A Medical Revolution: The Leadership and Legacy of Dr. Jonas Salk

Student: Samantha Patton

School: St. George's Independent School, Collierville, Collierville, TN

Teacher: Traci Erlandson

Second Place

Title: Unknown Courage: The Leadership and Legacy of Diane Nash

Student: Andrew Faulkenberry

School: Northwest Middle School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Christopher Standridge

First Place

Title: Sir Edmund Hillary's Legacy in the Clouds

Student: Tate Greene

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teacher: Liz Shugart

SENIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY:

Third Place

Title: "For Liberty": The Leadership of the Tiananmen Square Protesters and the Legacy of their Actions

Students: Jack Kelly, Jonathan Krasin, Clay Posey, Philip Yao, Tom Day

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

Second Place

Title: Liberator of Finland: Carl Mannerheim, the Finnish Resistance, and the Emergence of a Nation

Students: Ryan McGregor, Jiahao Guo

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

First Place

Title: Solidarity: As Strong as Chains

Students: Lexi Pulliam, Benjamin Ball, Matthew Keith, Helena Bouchard

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Ben Fulwider

JUNIOR GROUP DOCUMENTARY:

Third Place

Title: Alvin C. York: A Leader on the Battlefield, and a Legacy in Education

Students: Dawson Bracket, Brianna Olds

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

Second Place

Title: Billie Holiday

Students: Emily Kersey, Katie Huneycutt

School: South Doyle Middle School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Brett Flora

First Place

Title: "Solidarity Forever": Pete Seeger's Leadership and Legacy in American Culture and Folk Music

Students: Ava Ploeckelman, Donavan Powers

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT:

Third Place

Title: “Form and Function Joined as One”: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Leadership in the Field of Architecture and His Enduring Legacy

Student: Logan Sorrels

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

Second Place

Title: Operation Catapult: A Greek Tragedy

Student: Joel Liebert

School: Heritage Home Scholars, Greeneville, TN

Teacher: Ramona Taylor

First Place

Title: "Tyranny Like Hell, is Not Easily Conquered": The Legacy of Thomas Paine's Leadership in the American Revolution

Student: Judy Wieland

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT:

Third Place

Title: The Story is Over, but the Legacy Lives On: Eleanor Roosevelt's Leadership in History

Student: Ariana Collazo

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

Second Place

Title: Leadership and Legacy of Yasser Arafat

Student: Muadth Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Andre Clarke

First Place

Title: Diane Nash: Leadership through Non-Violence and Activism

Student: Brittani Mays

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Polly Kopp, Whitney Joyner

SENIOR GROUP EXHIBIT:

Third Place

Title: Jesse James: Wanted: A Claim to Fame

Students: Chad Bramlett, Grace Whitten, Madeline Mays

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Ray Blair

Second Place

Title: "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!": Admiral David Farragut Leads the Union Navy to Victory

Students: Noah Watson, Noah Dunlap, Justin Cross, Jeremiah Branson

School: L & N Stem Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teachers: Tressie Norton, Collin Napier

First Place

Title: The Double V

Students: Maya Harris, Logan Miller

School: Dyersburg High School, Dyersburg, TN

Teacher: Jeff Golson

JUNIOR GROUP EXHIBIT:

Third Place

Title: "It's a Woman's War Too!": The Trailblazing WAVES of World War II

Students: Marissa Lott, Amelia Bucher, Sydney Keesler, Lauren Graves, Natalie Sierra

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

Second Place

Title: Edmond Locard: Father of C.S.I.

Students: Madeline Harrell, Jayah Reeves

School: River’s Edge Christian Academy, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Lindsey Harrell

First Place

Title: Corinth Contraband Camp: A Community of Forgotten Leaders for a Legacy of Freedom

Students: Miracle Mitchell, Kennede Boyd

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Polly Kopp, Whitney Joyner

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE:

Third Place

Title: Under Its Own Flag: General John J. Pershing Leads America's Military Into the Modern Age

Student: Andrew Sabin

School: Red Bank Homeschool, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Maria Sabin

Second Place

Title: “Crusader for Communism”: Vladimir Lenin’s Leadership in the October Revolution and his Legacy in the Soviet Union

Student: David Rhea

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

First Place

Title: Anne Dallas Dudley

Student: Madison Moats

School: Lenoir City High School, Lenoir City, TN

Teacher: Rachel Frazier

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE:

Third Place

Title: Red Cloud

Student: Colton Gentry

School: Philadelphia Elementary, Philadelphia, TN

Teacher: Angela Bright-White

Second Place

Title: Alexander the Great

Student: Gabriel Tipton

School: John Sevier Middle, Kingsport, TN

Teacher: John Mallick

First Place

Title: Earning Representation: Carrie Chapman Catt, Leader of the Suffrage Movement

Student: Whitney Flickinger

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

SENIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE:

Third Place

Title: “There is Nothing Complicated About Ordinary Equality”: The Legacy of Alice Paul’s Leadership in the Women’s Rights Movement

Students: Lucas Davis, Anna Hori, Gunjan Patel, Rebecca Price, Jordan Sokoloff

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

Second Place

Title: The Accusers: The Salem Witch Trials

Students: Megan Tipton, Trinity O'Neill, Clare Carter

School: West High School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Carrie Hastings

First Place

Title: The Wonderful Wizard of Ag: The Populist Movement

Students: Brittany Garcia, Joseph Roebuck, Arshia Basutkar, Sarah Drexler, Sithara Samudrala

School: Ravenwood High School, Brentwood, TN

Teacher: Angela Garcia, Amy Surdacki

JUNIOR GROUP PERFORMANCE:

Third Place

Title: Failure is Impossible

Students: Lucy Bond, Ellie Streeter, Zoe Moore

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

Second Place

Title: Anne Dallas Dudley: A Leader With a Legacy

Students: Lauren Mund, Erin Kennedy, Isabelle Scott

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

First Place

Title: Women Suffragettes: The Fight for Rights

Students: Eden Hutchinson, Isabella Miya, Hannah Robbins

School: Clayton Bradley Academy, Maryville, TN

Teacher: Liz Shugart

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL WEBSITE:

Third Place

Title: "Let the Veil of Silence Fall": The Leadership of Lech Walesa in Poland's Solidarity Movement and the Collapse of the Iron Curtain

Student: Ethan Ferguson

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

Second Place

Title: Joseph Pulitzer: Newspaper Genius

Student: Grace Johnson

School: Battle Ground Academy, Franklin, TN

Teacher: Ray Blair

First Place

Title: The Terrible Swift Sword: William Brownlow and Reconstruction in Tennessee

Student: Turner Colocotronis

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL WEBSITE :

Third Place

Title: Sakakawea: Her Life and Journey into History

Student: Autumn Ritsko

School: Rural Vale Elementary, Tellico Plains, TN

Teacher: Rachel Roberts

Second Place

Title: "An Ideal For Which I Am Prepared to Die": The Life, Leadership, and Legacy of Nelson Mandela

Student: McKenzie Ward

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

First Place

Title: JFK: Leading Intercultural Understanding Through the Peace Corps

Student: Gillian Patton

School: Sunset Middle School, Brentwood, TN

Teacher: Christopher Harrod

SENIOR GROUP WEBSITE:

Third Place

Title: "A Step Forward": The Leadership and Legacy of Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan III

Students: Inara Devji, Munazza Hussain

School: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Dr. Scott Johnson

Second Place

Title: Tawakkol Karman: The Iron Lady

Students: Aishah Darboe, Hend Khdier, Kamila Mohammad, Huda Salem, Taqwa Ayesh

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Hamzah Abdul-Malik

First Place

Title: Martha Graham: Leader and Legacy of Modern Dance

Students: Ellery Jernigan, Isabel Mezzacappa, Emma Stovall

School: West High School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Carrie Hastings

JUNIOR GROUP WEBSITE:

Third Place

Title: Marquis de Lafayette

Students: Maria Sallee, William Wilson

School: St. George's Independent School, Collierville, Collierville, TN

Teacher: Traci Erlandson

Second Place

Title: Carl Sagan: How He Changed the World

Students: Claire Diehr, Evan Parhas

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

First Place

Title: Austin Peay: The Rose of Tennessee

Students: Reagan Abbott, Miller Hadley

School: Richview Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Tabitha Wilson

SENIOR INDIVIDUAL PAPER:

Third Place

Title: Alex Haley, Roots, and the Re-Invention of Black History

Student: Adebayo Fasipe

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

Second Place

Title: Horace Mann: The American Public School Pioneer

Student: Kathryn Tanner

School: University School of Nashville, Nashville, TN

Teacher: Patricia Miletich

First Place

Title: Mullah Mustafi Barzani: The Enduring Legacy of Kurdistan's Most Prominent Leader

Student: Areej Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Hamzah Abdul-Malik

JUNIOR INDIVIDUAL PAPER:

Third Place

Title: Ella Baker: The Mother of the Civil Rights Movement

Student: Brookelynn Aanerud

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

Second Place

Title: “¡Viva la Separacion!”: Victoriano Lorenzo Leads a Nation One Day, and a Culture the Next

Student: Alanah Smithson

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

First Place

Title: Leadership and Legacy of Marie Curie

Student: Nigere Aizezi

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Andre Clarke

----------------------------------------

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

----------------------------------------

Teacher of the Year, Senior Division:

Hillery Griffin, Cosby County High School, Cosby, TN

Teacher of the Year, Junior Division:

Sharron Thompson, Thompson Family Homeschool Program, Tellico Plains, TN

Behring Teacher Ambassador:

Noelle Smith, Greene County Schools, Greeneville, TN

Normandy: Sacrifice for Freedom: The Albert H. Small Student-Teacher Institute:

Student: Scott Moore, Northeast High School, Clarksville, TN

Teacher: Whitney Joyner, Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Sequoyah Award:

Title: Nanye-hi, Beloved Woman of the Cherokee

Students: Eli Neal, Lauren Graves

School: First Baptist Academy, Powell, TN

Teacher: Darrell Vandergriff

Margaret Lindsley Warden Prize for Best Project in Women's History, Senior Division:

Title: Out of the Ashes: The Leadership and Legacy of Frances Perkins

Student: Abigail Hill

School: Bearden High School, Knoxville, TN

Teacher: Tammy McKibben

Margaret Lindsley Warden Prize for Best Project in Women's History, Junior Division:

Title: "It's a Woman's War Too!": The Trailblazing WAVES of World War II

Students: Marissa Lott, Amelia Bucher, Sydney Keesler, Lauren Graves, Natalie Sierra

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Whitney Joyner, Polly Kopp

Best Project in Tennessee History, Senior Division:

Title: John Sevier: Leader in the Rebellion and the Legacy He Left

Student: Lia Clarity

School: Heritage Home Scholars, Greeneville, TN

Teacher: Ramona Taylor

Best Project in Tennessee History, Junior Division:

Title: General Leslie Groves: Leadership Built the Atomic Bomb, Legacy is the Atomic City

Student: Eli Thompson

School: Thompson Family Homeschool Program, Tellico Plains, TN

Teacher: Sharron Thompson

Best Project in African-American History, Senior Division:

Title: Alex Haley, Roots, and the Re-Invention of Black History

Student: Adebayo Fasipe

School: McCallie School, Chattanooga, TN

Teacher: Duke Richey

Best Project in African-American History, Junior Division:

Title: Corinth Contraband Camp: A Community of Forgotten Leaders for a Legacy of Freedom

Students: Miracle Mitchell, Kennede Boyd

School: Northeast Middle School, Clarksville, TN

Teachers: Polly Kopp, Whitney Joyner

Society of Tennessee Archivists Award for Archival Research, Senior Division:

Title: Signal Mountain, Tennessee: A Charles James Legacy

Student: Alyssa Neuhoff

School: The Walden School, Signal Mountain, TN

Teacher: Linda Dant

Society of Tennessee Archivists Award for Archival Research, Junior Division:

Title: General Leslie Groves: Leadership Built the Atomic Bomb, Legacy is the Atomic City

Student: Eli Thompson

School: Thompson Family Homeschool Program, Tellico Plains, TN

Teacher: Sharron Thompson

Dr. Ruben Brooks Award:

Title: Leadership and Legacy of Marie Curie

Student: Nigere Aizezi

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Andre Clarke

Dr. Sam B. Smith Award:

Title: Mullah Mustafi Barzani: The Enduring Legacy of Kurdistan's Most Prominent Leader

Student: Areej Malley

School: Pleasant View School, Memphis, TN

Teacher: Hamzah Abdul-Malik