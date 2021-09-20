State Archivists to Visit Madisonville in Search of Civil War Memorabilia

Representatives from the Tennessee State Library and Archives will be in Madisonville on May 28 and 29 to record and digitize Civil War memorabilia owned by local residents for the online exhibit “Looking Back: The Civil War in Tennessee,” which commemorates the Civil War’s 150th anniversary.

Archivists will be at the Monroe County Archives, 105 College Street in Madisonville, on May 28 from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and May 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. During that time, they invite area residents to bring in original photographs, documents and other artifacts related to the Civil War.

The archivists will scan or take digital photographs of the materials, which will be featured on tnvacation.com. The archivists will not actually take possession of the items from their owners.

Individuals may call (615) 741-1883 or e-mail civilwar.tsla@tn.gov to schedule a reservation with the archivists. Reservation forms and available times may be found on the State Library and Archives’ section of the Office of the Secretary of State website at https://sos.tn.gov/tsla/looking-back-civil-war-tennessee.

“This is an important project for the Tennessee State Library and Archives,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “The Civil War was a major event in our state’s history, so we need to take appropriate steps to make sure these treasures are properly preserved for future generations.”

Attendees at the event will receive digital copies of their materials and tips on how to preserve their Civil War memorabilia.