Division of Business Services Announces Online Assumed Name Filings

The Division of Business Services is proud to announce a new service that is available online: assumed name filings.

Business entities that want to transact business under a name other than their legal name can apply for an assumed name (otherwise known as a trade name or fictitious name). Obtaining and renewing assumed names can now be completed online using this link: https://tnbear.tn.gov/Ecommerce/AssumedNameInstr.aspx.

Our online “wizard” will assist you with filling out the application and you will have the choice to pay online and complete the filing, or you can print out the form you have created and mail the form to our office with a check.

Please contact the Secretary of State's Business Services Division by email at TNSOS.CORPINFO@tn.gov or by telephone at (615) 741-2286 if you have any questions or need additional information regarding the online assumed name filing process.