Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction Sept. 17-24

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing street and ramp closures for Sept. 17-24 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

KIETZKE LANE CLOSURE Southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane are being renovated/widened. Detours posted.

Begins Tonight : Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way 24-hours-a-day in both directions from 8 p.m. Sept.17 to 6 a.m. Sept. 20. Shuttle service to accommodate pedestrian traffic from either side of Kietzke Lane will be available.

Kietzke Lane will be closed from Kuenzli Street to Galletti Way during nighttime hours (8 p.m.-6 a.m.) Sept. 20-24.

WELLS AVENUE ON RAMP CLOSURE EXTENDED THROUGH NOV. 26

Through Nov. 26, the Wells Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-80 is closed 24-hours-a-day. Drivers can detour via Wells Avenue to the Oddie Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 395.

MILL/SECOND STREET RAMP CLOSURES

Access from southbound I-580 to Second Street and/or Mill Street intermittently closed overnight from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Sept. 19-24.

Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will remain available.

SPAGHETTI BOWL RAMP CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight Sept. 19-24 from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580

EASTBOUND I-80 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on eastbound I-80 between Keystone Avenue and the spaghetti bowl from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. through Sept. 27.

SOUTHBOUND I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS

Overnight lane reductions on southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Sept. 19-24.

Intermittent multiple lane closures on northbound and southbound I-580 between the spaghetti bowl and Mill Street 12 a.m.-2 a.m. on Sept. 19 for highway sign removal. Anticipate travel delays of up to 20 minutes.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.