Saturday is Last Weekend Opportunity to Vote Early

The Division of Elections would like to remind Tennesseans planning to vote early in the March 1 presidential preference primary, or "SEC Primary," that tomorrow, Saturday, February 20, is the last weekend opportunity to cast an early ballot.

So far 140,003 Tennesseans have chosen to vote early, which may be an important option this election cycle because of unpredictable winter weather. The number of presidential candidates as well as the number of delegates could also create incredibly long ballots for some voters.

You can find early and absentee vote totals updated daily here: Early and Absentee Vote Totals.

Six Southern states will join Tennessee to help decide who could be the next president of the United States. The Volunteer State's clout could mean more primary interest than in years past.

Early voting ends Tuesday, February 23. Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

The easiest way for voters to find their early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots, see their elected officials, districts and county election commission information as well as access online election results is through the GoVoteTN app. Voters can download the free app in the App Store or Google Play to view voter specific information.

Tennessee’s 95 counties conduct early voting at their local election commission offices or at another location designated by the election commission. Some counties also offer early voting at satellite locations. Contact information for election offices can be found here: County Election Commissions.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found here: What ID is required when voting? or by calling the Division of Elections toll free at 1-877-850-4959.