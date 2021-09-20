Nation's Secretaries of State Opening 2016 Summer Conference in Nashville

Secretaries of State and state government representatives from 40 states and the U.S. Territorial Island of Guam are convening this week at the Renaissance Nashville for the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) 2016 Summer Conference, which runs from July 14 to July 17.

"I am honored to welcome fellow secretaries of state, their staff and families from across this nation. Nashville is a premier destination and I know Tennessee’s rich history only enhances it as a terrific conference venue. I hope everyone is ready to experience the music, food and people that all make the Volunteer State great," Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. "We strive to exceed the expectations of Tennesseans every day, and I look forward to collaborating with colleagues on ways to make state government more customer-centered and efficient."

The four-day conference is comprised of committee meetings, state shared practices sessions and policy discussions focused on election administration, business services, state museums and archives, digital government and international relations.

Panel topics include 2016 presidential election preparations and efforts to protect small business against business identity theft and fraud. Remote notarization is also a major discussion issue.

Keynote luncheon speakers include U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) (Friday, July 15) and Mr. Jack Soden, President & CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises (Saturday, July 16).

On July 17, the association plans to induct its new slate of officers for the 2016-2017 cycle, featuring the installation of Connecticut Secretary of State Denise W. Merrill as NASS President.

An expo featuring more than 20 companies showcasing products and services that assist state government agencies will also be on-site.

"We have an outstanding level of state participation and private sector support for this year's NASS summer conference," added NASS President and Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler. "Thanks to the hard work of the Tennessee Secretary of State's office and Nashville's strong infrastructure, Music City is the ideal place for helping state government officials stay in tune on priority issues for 2016."