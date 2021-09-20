Leadership Academy Gives Assistant Public Library Managers a Chance to Hone Their Skills

About two dozen assistant library managers from across the state recently came to Nashville for a three-day workshop hosted by the Tennessee State Library and Archives. The workshop, called the Public Library Leadership Academy, was the first of its kind in Tennessee.

For years, the Library and Archives has hosted the Public Library Management Institute, which provides executive level training for public library directors. Based on the success of that program, the Public Library Leadership Academy was created to provide tips to assistant library directors and other "second-tier" administrators on how to improve their professional skills.

The Leadership Academy was held in the William R. Snodgrass Tennessee Tower in downtown Nashville. The workshop sessions addressed leadership styles; generational issues between managers and employees; leadership under adversity; building and maintaining staff morale; dealing with difficult people and difficult situations; maintaining work/life balance; leading while not in charge; and helping libraries to serve as community catalysts.

"In today's economy, professionals need to continue learning new skills throughout their careers in order to be successful. The people who run our libraries are no different," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I am proud that we have been able to expand our training program to include these assistant managers. They are the public library directors of tomorrow so it is beneficial for them to participate to prepare for both current and future challenges."

The participants received certificates of completion at the end of the three-day workshop. Here's a complete list of the participating librarians: