Tennessee Presidential Electors Unanimously Vote for Donald Trump

Tennessee’s presidential electors met at the State Capitol Monday to cast their ballots for president of the United States. The Volunteer State has 11 of the total 538 electoral votes that make up the U.S. Electoral College.

The Tennessee Republican Party selected the following people to serve as 2016 presidential electors after 1,522,925 Tennesseans voted for Donald J. Trump and 870,695 voted for Hillary Clinton during the Nov. 8, 2016, general election:

At Large – Joey Jacobs At Large – Beth Scott Clayton Amos 1st Congressional District – Jason Mumpower 2nd Congressional District – Susan Mills 3rd Congressional District – Liz Holiway 4th Congressional District – Lynne Davis 5th Congressional District – Tom Lawless 6th Congressional District – Mike Callahan 7th Congressional District – Pat Allen 8th Congressional District – Shannon Haynes 9th Congressional District – Drew Daniel