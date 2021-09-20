Deadline extended for poultry and livestock, plastiuculture and forestry producers to apply for 2018-2019 hurricane disaster relief program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, SEPT. 20, 2021 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov $79.6 million program focuses on losses suffered from Hurricanes Florence, Michael, Dorian RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has extended its deadline to Dec. 31 to apply for a $79.6 million USDA grant for poultry, livestock and plasticulture producers and woodland owners in 90 counties who suffered losses in 2018-2019 from Hurricanes Florence, Michael and Dorian. This program will offer direct payments to eligible poultry/livestock and plasticulture producers. Assistance will only involve losses associated with these hurricanes that were not covered under other USDA disaster programs. It will also offer technical and financial assistance to woodland owners in the emergency-declared counties that were affected by these hurricanes. Comprehensive forest management plans will be offered to those landowners in order to assess the storm impacts to their woodlands and identify beneficial management recommendations. “We are quickly approaching the original Oct. 1 deadline. In order to give affected producers more time to gather their information, we decided to extend the deadline to Dec. 31,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. Poultry/livestock and plasticulture producers will need a current and completed NC Substitute W9 form ready to scan into the application. Additionally, growers are encouraged to research and gather any evidence of poultry/swine structure damage and any damage evidence for plasticulture and greenhouses from those specific storms. They should be prepared to scan documents into the application for consideration of payment. Details about the “Woodland Recovery” program are available by contacting a local N.C. Forest Service County Ranger’s office. A list of contacts can be found at https://www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts/contacts_main.htm “Eligibility requirements differ significantly between the agricultural and forestry categories,” Troxler said. “I would encourage farmers and forest owners who think they may be eligible to check the online links for the agricultural applications or contact their local N.C. Forest Service County Ranger Office.” For more information, including links to the poultry/livestock and plasticulture applications, visit www.ncagr.gov/agdisasterprogram or call 1-919-707-3362. -aea-