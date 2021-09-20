MaxVal and RWS Partner to Provide Streamlined Delivery of International Filing and Translation Services
Integrating RWS’s IP services within MaxVal’s Symphony IPMS will Provide Customers with a Better Experience and More Efficient Service.LOS ALTOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley-based intellectual property (IP) solutions provider MaxVal announced their partnership with RWS that will deliver international patent translation and filing services through Symphony, MaxVal’s leading IP management system (IPMS). The partnership will benefit customers by providing a more efficient ability to order, confirm, track and maintain international filing projects while improving the quality of their patent translations.
RWS, the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property services, is expanding their distribution by making their services available to customers, through Symphony, in a one-stop-shop delivery model. The combination of RWS’s services, provided through Symphony, will allow IP practitioners to more easily request translations, EP validation, and PCT/national filings, all within the one system that they use to manage their patent portfolio and IP lifecycle.
“Partnering with MaxVal was an easy decision,” said Neil Simpkin, President, RWS IP Services. “It is clear that they are delivering an excellent customer experience through smart technology. Their Symphony IPMS provides the ideal platform for streamlining access to RWS IP services and increasing customer satisfaction.”
D. Bommi Bommanan, Chief Executive Officer of MaxVal added, “We believe customers want to make IP tasks and workflow more efficient by consolidating processes, with faster access to better services at their fingertips. MaxVal continues to lead the IP market by incorporating services, automation, and intelligence within our Symphony IPMS. RWS, as the world leader, was the natural partner for adding translation and international filing capabilities.”
About MaxVal and Symphony
MaxVal is a Silicon Valley-based tech-enabled Intellectual Property software solutions provider known for its full life cycle and leading-edge products and automated solutions.
MaxVal’s clients range from startups to Fortune 100 companies, including several of the top global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, high-tech, medical device, and patent law firms worldwide.
Symphony is MaxVal’s flagship IP management system. Built and hosted on the Salesforce Lightning Platform, Symphony is the industry’s newest and most advanced IPMS. Symphony manages the IP portfolios of many innovative companies, including the three largest in Silicon Valley, and others across the globe.
About RWS
RWS is the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property services. With over 60 years of experience in the IP arena, RWS's expertise in patent translations and foreign filing services is unrivalled.
Clients trust RWS to deliver high-quality translations in a format ready for filing, in compliance with national filing formalities, and maintaining exactly the same protective scope as the original. RWS also helps clients simplify and streamline their internal processes, by providing flexible and cost-effective foreign filing services and dramatically reducing the administrative burden associated with EP validations, PCT national phase entries, and direct filings.
RWS clients include many of the world's largest filers including 18 of the top 20 applicants at the World Intellectual Property Organization and 16 of the top 20 applicants at the European Patent Office. Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).
Kurt Wedel
MaxVal Group, Inc.
+1 415-533-9078
email us here