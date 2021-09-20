Final Special Enrollment Period Enrollment Numbers Show Strong Demand for High Quality, Affordable Health Coverage in Michigan

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 20, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are pleased to announce the increased number of Michigan consumers who obtained health coverage during the recent Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period.

"In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew thousands of Michiganders were likely losing coverage at a time when health care coverage was critical. Opening this enrollment made it possible for more than 47,000 Michigan families to get covered and take advantage of new premium subsidies, which are saving Michiganders nearly $12 million every month," said Governor Whitmer. "I am grateful to the Biden-Harris administration for taking decisive action to protect people's access to affordable, high quality health care coverage, both in Michigan and nationwide."

"The window to sign up for health coverage during the special enrollment period has ended but there are still opportunities to protect your health and the health of your family," said Director Fox. "DIFS is here to help answer questions about whether you qualify for a special enrollment period due to qualifying life events, such as a loss of employment or reduction in income, or questions about the upcoming open enrollment period for all Michiganders that starts on Nov. 1. Learn more at Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or by calling 877-999-6442 Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m."

According to information recently released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 47,306 Michiganders enrolled in new health plans on the Health Insurance Marketplace, available at HealthCare.gov, during the special enrollment period. Nationwide, more than 2.8 million Americans signed up.

In addition to the creation of the special enrollment period, health coverage access was also expanded in Michigan through tax subsidies offered under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). A recent report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services showed that Michigan consumers are seeing an average premium reduction of 45%, or more than $71 per month, representing $11.9 million in monthly savings for consumers. Nationwide, more than half of consumers have found coverage for $10 or less per month on HealthCare.gov. The Biden-Harris administration also recently announced $3.3 million in grants to expand free, local enrollment help options in Michigan.

For most Michiganders, the next opportunity to enroll in a Marketplace health plan and take advantage of the new tax subsidies offered under the ARP will be the 2022 Open Enrollment period, set to begin on Nov. 1 with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Michiganders who still need health coverage for the remainder of 2021 may qualify for an individual special enrollment period if they have experienced a qualifying life event such as a job loss or change in household size. For information on special enrollment periods, 2022 Open Enrollment, and other ways to get covered, visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance.

