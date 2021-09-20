Bioreactors Market Size to Gain Traction of $7.32 Billion, Growth Opportunities by 2030
Surge in demand for monoclonal antibodies are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global bioreactors market during the forecast periodPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A bioreactor is defined as a manufacturing device or apparatus in which biological reaction is carried out, in a closed system and support the growth cultivation of organisms such as mammalian cells, yeast cells, bacteria, and animal cells. It is used for bioprocessing where both the aerobic and anaerobic procedures are followed. Bioreactors are designed in cylindrical shape and are available in various scales for manufacturing of biologic products. They are used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for development of monoclonal antibody and vaccine. They are sterile vessel with gassing facility and a temperature controller mechanism, which is essential to start a biochemical process.
The global bioreactors market was valued at $2.615 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.328 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
• The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
• However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The factors that drive the growth of the bioreactors market include a rise in prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, ulcerative colitis, and cystic fibrosis; increase in number of clinical and pre-clinical trial study; advancements in R&D activities for vaccine production; and a surge in demand for single use bioreactors. For instance, in January 2021, Eppendorf, a leading life science company, announced the launch of BioFlo 720, which is a bioprocess control system for application of pilot/production scale using single-use bioreactors. Market players are focusing on the development of complex molecules, which surge the demand for advanced bioreactors in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Likewise, in 2019, Infors HT, a multinational company engaged in manufacturing incubation shakers and bioreactors, launched a new version of Techfors pilot bioreactor, which makes the operation of biochemical reaction simpler. Moreover, in January 2019, Sartorius AG, a leading international company of the biopharmaceutical industry, launched Biosat RM TX single use bioreactor, which is a novel wave closed system designed to offer automated expansion of consistent quality cell products such as ex vivo cellular immunotherapies.
An increase in research activities in order to provide effective cancer treatment with novel therapies, growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and surge in demand for personalized medicine is anticipated to drive growth of the bioreactors marked. In addition, development in the bioreactors design to optimize bioprocessing during drug development propels the growth of the market. Moreover, initiatives taken by governments for development of the research sector and increase in number of funds by private and government organization for vaccine development are the key factors that boost the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for personalized novel drugs and surge in R&D activities for treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease, fuel the market growth.
The bioreactors market is segmented on the basis of type, usage, scale, control type and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into glass, stainless steel, and single-use. The single-use segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for cell culture application in targeted drug discovery process and advancements in research for vaccine development.
On the basis of usage, the market is classified into lab-scale production, pilot-scale production, and full-scale production. The pilot-scale production dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to surge in demand for monoclonal antibody and increase in development of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of scale, the market is classified into 5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L and above 1500L. The 200L-1500L segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and use of innovative technologies in biomedical research.
On the basis of control type, the market is classified into manual and automated (MFCs). The automated segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to advancement in R&D activities for vaccine production and increase in number of clinical and pre-clinical trial study.
North America accounted for a majority of the global bioreactors market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players in manufacturing advanced bioreactors, and advancements in R&D in biomedical research in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in demand for novel biologic drugs, and rise in the pharmaceutical industry.
The Major Key Players Are:
BBI-Biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Getinge, Infors HT, Merck KGAA, Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotech Solutions, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
