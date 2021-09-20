Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027
The global vinyl chloride monomer market is forecasted to reach USD 19.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better and informed business decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the market along with a complete analysis of key companies operating in the market. All the findings and data have been gathered through extensive primary and secondary research with further validation from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts.
The primary application of polyvinyl chloride monomer is to manufacture plastics. Vinyl chloride monomer is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC). PVC is used to make a wide variety of products, including plastics, pipes, hoses, and fittings for outdoor irrigation, furniture, packaging materials, wire and cable coatings, and automobile upholstery, credit or ATM cards, flooring, windows, housewares, wall coverings, plastic containers, outdoor furniture, wrapping film, automotive parts, and many others. In the past, the vinyl chloride monomer has also been used as a refrigerant.
Prolonged exposure to the market product can affect the central and peripheral nervous system and also cause liver damage. It can also lead to joint and muscle pain and scleroderma-like skin changes, which is also a symptom of Raynaud's phenomenon. This may hamper the growth of the market.
The Asia Pacific leads the market for vinyl chloride monomer. China is the major contributor to the growth of the market in the region. The high demand is mainly due to the easy availability of raw materials and increasing urbanization. Expansion in the construction industry in the region is also augmenting market demand.
Key participants include:
AGC Chemicals, Petroquimica Innovay, Ineos Styrolution, Occidental Chemical Corporation, DowDupont, LG Chem, BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries, Reliance Industries, and, Qatar Vinyl Company, among others.
The Covid-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. Movement restrictions appear to be a direct and immediate effect, and once the compulsory social distancing ends, it is expected things would get back to normal conditions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Advancement in medical technologies and improvement in medical devices are propelling the demand for the market. Vinyl chloride monomer is used in the production of blood and intravenous bags, blood transfusion, kidney dialysis, artificial heart valves, and cardiac catheters.
Polyvinyl chloride has the advantage of being used in fabrication processes and conversion with great flexibility, in such a way that end products cover a wide range, including profiles and tubes, pipe and fittings, siding, wire and cable, floorings, windows, doors, film bottles, and sheet. PVC held approximately more than 80% of the market share.
Vinyl chloride monomer market is generally produced by hydrochlorination of acetylene and dehydrochlorination of ethylene dichloride. Reaction of anhydrous hydrogen chloridegas with acetylene over a mercuric chloride catalyst give vinyl chloride. This reaction is exothermic. The product yields and purity are usually very high. This industrial process of production was common before ethylene became widely distributed. China still uses this method to manufacture vinyl chloride due to the large reserves of coal from which acetylene is produced.
North America holds a significant share in the market owing to the low production cost in chlorine and ethylene raw materials. The shift towards the low feedstock cost and natural gas for the production of vinyl chloride in the U.S. and Canada, from shale gas, is propelling the demand for the market in the region. The region is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer market on the basis of the production process, application, end-user, and region:
Production Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Hydrochlorination of Acetylene
Dehydrochlorination of Ethylene Dichloride
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
PVC
Co-Polymer Resins
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Agriculture
Healthcare
Building & Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
