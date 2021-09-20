Global Bristle Brush Market Is Expected to Reach $41.4 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increasing awareness about personal grooming and fashion, rise in pet adoption and purchase of pet grooming products, and surge in use of household and vehicle cleaning brushes drive the growth of the global bristle brush market. Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for the major share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative by 2030.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bristle brush market was estimated at $24.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $41.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increasing awareness about personal grooming and fashion, rise in pet adoption and purchase of pet grooming products, and surge in use of household and vehicle cleaning brushes drive the growth of the global bristle brush market. On the other hand, availability of cost effective alternatives hinders the growth to some extent. However, penetration of ecommerce by bristle brush manufacturers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The outbreak of the pandemic led to distorted supply chains and scarcity of raw materials. Several manufacturing units were also came to closure, especially during the initial phase, thereby impacting the global bristle brush market negatively.

However, the overall situation across the globe is getting ameliorated and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

The global bristle brush market is analyzed across nature, material, sales channel, and region. Based on nature, the synthetic segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding 93% of the global bristle brush market. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the home care segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030 .

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global bristle brush market report include Colgate Palmolive Company, Ghd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ancol Pet Product Limited, L'Oréal S.A., Revlon, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, PetEdge, The Procter & Gamble Company, and VEGA. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

