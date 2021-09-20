Clinical Trials Elate Dry Eye Syndrome Market – Straits Research

A clinical trial assessing the safety and efficacy of SJP-0035 for dry eye syndrome has progressed and moved to Phase 3 of clinical trials in April 2019. The complete study was sponsored by Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Reproxalap, a pipeline candidate, is currently in Phase 3. These ongoing clinical trial studies drive the revenue generation for the dry eye syndrome market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dry eye syndrome market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% in the forecast period from 2020 to 2029.

The global dry eye syndrome market is expected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2029.

Dry eye is an ophthalmic disorder caused by a lack of tear fluid or lubrication in the eyes. Based on the National Health and Wellness Survey, an estimated 4.88 million U.S. population aged 50 years and older have been diagnosed with dry eyes. Among these, about 3 million are women, and over 1.68 million are men. In addition, the rise in the geriatric population is a primary contributor to market growth. Older adults are more prone to dry eye conditions due to the decreased ability of their lachrymal glands to produce tears.

COVID-19: Postponed Eye Care and Post-COVID Outlook

The market witnessed a significant decline due to decreased sales of dry eye treatment drugs . Additionally, the pandemic has dramatically affected the healthcare services for people suffering from dry eye conditions. It includes suspension of all elective and non-urgent procedures and limitations on person-to-person contact. Moreover, many pharmaceutical companies experienced challenges in resuming their manufacturing capacity, and industry participants are enduring the effects of shortages in distribution and supply networks.

For instance, Novartis AG’s dry eye product Xiidra faced a revenue decline of -31.4% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to its sales of 2019. However, online sales of dry eye lubricants offered a slight relief to many manufacturers and patients during the lockdown. Further, post-pandemic lifestyle changes such as higher screen time and face mask-related dry eyes could spike the growth rate by 3–4% in upcoming years.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market by Type

Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome Spurs the Market for Eye Drugs

With an increase in the prevalence of evaporative eye conditions, the demand for dry eye syndrome drugs is susceptible to exceed. Evaporative dry eye (EDE) is the most common form of dry eye syndrome, occurring in over 85% of dry eye conditions. It is characterized by a lack of tear film lipid layer, which increases tear evaporation. As per a survey from the ARVO journal, evaporative dry eye is more prevalent than aqueous dry eye syndrome.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market by Product

Anti-Inflammatory Therapy Improves Signs of Dry Eye

The anti-inflammatory segment accounts for the largest revenue share and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. It is because many essential products belong to this category, including cyclosporine, lifitegrast, and corticosteroids, among others. Recently, an integrin lymphocyte function-associated antigen-1 (LFA-1) antagonist, a lifitegrast ophthalmic solution named Xiidra, was approved for dry eye treatment in the U.S. Several research studies have reported corticosteroids therapy can improve signs of dry eye by normalizing ocular surface mucous production. All the above factors contribute to the growth of this segment.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market by Distribution Channel

Easy Access Fosters Lucrative Opportunities for Online Pharmacies

In terms of the distribution channel, online pharmacies registered the highest growth in the global market in 2020. It is attributed to the high internet penetration, availability of numerous drugs, and large patient pool. Covid-19 pandemic-related movement constraints have had a positive impact on online sales.

Dry Eye Syndrome Market by Regions

North American Dominion over the Dry Eye Syndrome Market

North America held a commanding position in revenue and is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. Essentially, it is due to a spike in factors causing dry eyes, dry eye products, dry eye drugs, including overuse of contact lenses, high screentime, diabetes, lupus, glaucoma, Sjogren's syndrome, and thyroid disorders, among others. For instance, Americans spend an average of over 10 hours a day on visual display terminals. Availability of better treatment option, growing patient pool, and presence of major market players in this region is expected to fuel the growth for the North American market.

Asia-Pacific Strives to Grow

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific dry eye syndrome drugs industry will experience promising growth over the forecast period. One of the key contributors is a rise in the geriatric population. China has the world’s largest population of older adults. There will be approximately 366 million older adults by 2050 in China, which is significantly larger than the current total U.S. population of 331 million, as per The United Nations Project, January 2020. As the prevalence of dry eyes is more among older adults, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to exhibit sturdy growth in the coming years.

