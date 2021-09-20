Global Voice Biometrics Market: Worldwide Industry to Boost in the Period of 2019-2027.
The global Voice Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Voice Biometrics Market Report, published by Reports and Data, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Voice Biometrics Market which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. Voice Biometrics segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its commercialization in the healthcare industry on large scale for drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, drug therapy, and active implants.
A surge in urbanization, an increasing number of cyberattacks, and the emergence of technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is driving the market demand.
The growing incidence of complex cyber-attacks is creating a need for a stronger defense system. Moreover, the emergence of innovative technology such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing will provide the market for voice biometric with growth opportunities. This technology is applicable in access security, forensic voice analysis, payments, and others. The growing importance of secrecy and confidentiality is driving the demand for the voice biometrics market.
The Access Control and Authentication dominated the market for voice biometrics. The high level of awareness among organizations regarding the confidentiality of their data and the need to protect from malware targeted cyber-attacks while using cloud computing services will drive the segment’s demand.
Key participants include Verint, Nuance Communications, Pindrop, Acculab, NICE, Phonexia, Auraya, VoicePIN, LumenVox, and SESTEK, among others.
Voice Biometrics Market Size – USD 972.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.6%, Market trends – Growing demand from BFSI and Healthcare sectors.
Large Enterprises are rapidly adopting biometric voice technology as they recognize the importance of technology. Several BFSI giants have started to deploy in their security infrastructure as they deem it necessary.
The Government sector is witnessing a significant demand for voice biometrics as most of the government are modernizing their facilities, which is creating a demand for the market. Moreover, the government uses biometric to maintain confidentiality in matters of internal affairs.
Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growth of the global Voice Biometrics market. The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Voice Biometrics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Market Overview:
The research report on the Voice Biometrics market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Voice Biometrics business sphere.
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Retail and eCommerce
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Telecommunications and IT
Others
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027):
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Voice Biometrics Market on the basis of component, type, application, organization size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region:
