Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size Worth USD 950 Billion at CAGR of 10.6%, by 2026: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Size – USD 400 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%, Market Trends – Rise in disposable income.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

The global Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market is expected to reach USD 950 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing use of mobile phones in semi-urban and rural areas along with the penetration of smartphones and tablets among people has sought a high demand for mobile value added services, thereby driving the market growth. Efforts made by the government for inclusive growth of people especially in rural areas, a rise in disposable income, a rapid increase in the number of internet users, and race among the telecom operators and handset manufacturers to gain a competitive edge are other factors that are expected to drive the market for mobile value added services.

Strict regulation by governments pertaining to start and stopping of a service to safeguard consumers from unfair practices by value added service providers and the need to understand consumer behavior and provide them customized content based on their choices are the factors expected to restrict the growth of the market.

North America holds the largest market with a market size of USD 166.9 billion in 2018 and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to a very large user base for smart devices and deep penetration of internet and availability of high-speed network connectivity. Awareness among people regarding the use of the mobile value added services is the major reason for driving the growth in this region.

Key participants include Google (US), ZTE Corporation (China), Apple (US), Vodafone Group (UK), NowSMS (UK), AT&T (US), Verizon (US), Onmobile (India), Opencode Systems (Bulgaria), and Mozat (Singapore).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into Individuals and Enterprises. Individuals segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of CAGR 10.9% during the forecast period due to the proliferation of smart devices and mobile phones because of their falling prices and rise in the disposable income of people especially in developing countries like India and China.
• On the basis of region, market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and South America. North America holds the largest market with a market size of USD 166.9 billion in 2018 and would maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to a very large user base for smart devices and deep penetration of internet and availability of high-speed network connectivity. Awareness related to the use of the mobile value added services is the major reason driving the growth in this region

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global mobile value added services (MVAS) market on the basis of solution, end-user, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Short Message Service (SMS)
Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)
GPS Services
Mobile Email & Instant Messaging
Mobile Money
Mobile Advertising
Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Individuals
Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA

Table of Content:
Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
    1.1. Market Definition
    1.2. Research Scope & Premise
    1.3. Methodology
    1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
    4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis
    4.2. Industrial Outlook
          4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
          4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
          4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
    4.3. Technological Insights
    4.4. Regulatory Framework
    4.5. ETOP Analysis
    4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
    4.8. Price trend Analysis
    4.9. Customer Mapping
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
    5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
    5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
    5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
    5.4. Market positioning
    5.5. Strategy Benchmarking
    5.6. Vendor Landscape

Continue……

Finally, all aspects of the Mobile Value Added Services (MVAS) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

