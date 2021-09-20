Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market to Hit $5,844.7 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 - Exclusive [232 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global disposable protective clothing market is anticipated to experience immense growth due to its safety factor. The Asia-Pacific region is set to gain prominent growth in the market in the projected timeframe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Research Dive, the global disposable protective clothing market is anticipated to garner revenue of $5,844.7 million by 2028 rising from $3,546.0 million in 2020 at a steady CAGR of 5.9% from 2021-2028.

Market Dynamics

Growth: The medical sector is one of the prominent consumers of disposable protective clothing, also known as personal protective equipment or PPE. This is followed by the industrial sector and the food and beverage industry. The disposable clothing is mainly used as a protective covering in case the individual is at a location where they are exposed to harmful chemicals or deadly microbes. This has further led to the growth of the market.

Restraints: The pandemic caused an instant increase in the demand for single use products which included masks, clothing as well as respirators. After they’re used, most of the medical waste and is destroyed using incinerators which are one of the major sources of carbon emissions. This could further hamper the market growth in the analysis period.

Opportunities: Most of the disposable PPE today are comparatively more advanced and the professionals also use products such as gloves that contain perforation indicators which are expected to initiate more opportunities in the market. The extensive use of PPE on such a vast scale is anticipated to ensure immense growth opportunities for the global market.

Segmental Analysis

The report segregates the market into different segments type, application, and end use.

Polyethylene Sub-segment Predicted to Garner Highest Revenue

By type, the polyethylene sub-segment is expected to witness a significant rise in revenue from $1,470.4 million in 2020 to over $2,511.1 million by 2028. Polyethylene is a material known for being light weight but is durable and affordable. To add further, one of its most important properties is that it is waterproof, which secures the individual wearing them against any chemical threats.

Chemical Sub-segment Expected to Dominate the Market

By application, the chemical sub-segment is predicted to garner revenue of $1,769.8 million by 2028 rising from $1,042.3 million in 2020. Over the years there has been a notable growth in the requirement of disposable protective clothing in various chemical based industries such as oil and gas manufacturing which protects employees from any injuries. These factors have primarily resulted in the growth of the sub-segment in the analysis period.

Healthcare Sub-segment Expected to Gain Noteworthy Market Share

By end use, the healthcare sub-segment is expected to garner revenue of $2,360.0 million by 2028. Many doctors and nurses have been wearing PPE kits that led to an escalation in demand for good quality PPE kits further propelling the growth of the sub-segment in the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region garnered revenue of $1,217.3 million in 2020 and is predicted to witness additional growth at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021-2028. China was the largest exporter of multiple PPE products, but the pandemic led to decrease in export by over 15%. On the other hand, production of PPE in India resulted in over 600 companies being provided with approvals as lab-certified PPE manufacturers. This is predicted to add to the rapid growth of the regional market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The report also provides a list some renowned key players that have been working on helping the market grow further are:

1. Honeywell International, Inc

2. Ansell LTD

3. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

4. Derekduck Industry Corp

5. Dragerwerk AG

6. 3M

7. DuPont de Nemours, Inc

8. International Enviroguard

9. Lakeland Industries

10. Asatex AG

These players are currently focusing on R&D activities, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain and attain a leading position in the market.

For instance, in February 2019, Ansell Ltd, a pioneer in safety protection solutions, acquired Ringers Gloves, an expert in the production in specialty gloves meant for the oil and gas industry. The organization has a portfolio of over 20 years which is expected to benefit Ansell Ltd.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market

The spread of the coronavirus led to the healthcare industry initiating certain protective measures to contain the spread of the virus. This resulted in the increased demand for disposable protective clothing for both the medical professionals as well as the patients. Over the months most countries started manufacturing their own PPE kits rather than importing them which sorted the shortage issue.

The report also provides an overview of many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments. Click Here To Get Absolute Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

