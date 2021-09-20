Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2019 - 2027).
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market
The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is forecasted to be worth USD 24.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing industrialization, urbanization, and population growth are expected to drive the advanced meter infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. The rising demand for smart cities and smart grid projects is also anticipated to boost the market growth shortly.
However, the lack of government spending on infrastructure installations and lack of inter-operability standards in different regions are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast timeframe
In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia's largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.
Request a PDF sample copy of the report At:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/163
The increasing demand for the smart city and smart grid, and the growing need for energy across the world are driving the demand for the market.
Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size – USD 8.35 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.4%, Market Trends – The rise in IoT integration for real-time data about power consumption.
Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market, besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
Key participants include IBM Corporation, General Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group Gmbh, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, Itron, Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Aclara Technologies LLC, and Landis+Gyr, among others.
In May 2018, A contract to form a joint venture to acquire Acumen from Australia's largest energy supplier, Origin Energy Limited, was announced by Landis+Gyr and Pacific Equity Partners. The merged company is poised to deploy a significant proportion of the projected 8 million smart meters to be deployed across Western Australia, and South Australia by the acquisition of the Acumen business.
This is expected that the smart electric meter segment will dominate the market over the forecast timeframe. Supported by government spending and appropriate water meter regulations, the smart water meter segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.
The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.35 Billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4%,throughout the forecast period. The report studies the factors influencing the growth of the industry in the global market and offers accurate predictions about the growth pattern. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.
The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market
To receive a sample copy of the report at an incredibly discounted rate, visit At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/163
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027):
Smart Gas Meter
Smart Electric Meter
Smart Water Meter
Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Meter Deployment
System Integration
Regional Analysis of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
To learn more details about the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure market report, At:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.
About Us:
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Tushar Rajput
emergenresearch
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn