Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size To Reach USD 37.02 Billion By 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing prevalence of diseases in growing geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical imaging market is expected to reach USD 37.02 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical imaging denotes processes and techniques used to produce images of various parts of the human body for the purpose of diagnostic and treatment.
Advancements in imaging technology is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging markets, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.
As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2339
Key participants include
GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Carestream Health, among others.
The global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By technology, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to have a grow rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. MRI does not include exposure to radiation and hence is safe for people who might be specifically susceptible to the effects of radiation, for instance, pregnant women and babies. MRIs are very useful for viewing soft tissue structures, comprising cartilage and ligaments, and organs like the eyes, heart, and brain.
• By applications, oncology dominated the market in 2018. Detection of cancer at an early stage significantly increases the chances for survival. Creating awareness to encourage early diagnosis and screening are the crucial steps responsible for early detection of breast cancer.
• By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
• North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 4.3% in the period 2019-2027. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, and the presence of leading market players in the region.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2339
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global medical imaging market on the basis of technology, applications, end-users, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
• Ultrasound Imaging
• Nuclear Imaging
• X-Ray Imaging
• Computed Tomography
• Mammography
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Cardiology
• Neurology
• Orthopedics
• Oncology
• Gastroenterology
• Gynecology
• Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Others
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-imaging-market
Key Regional Markets:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2339
Thank you for reading the research report on global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
Read More Reports:-
Oncology Information System Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/oncology-information-system-market-to-reach-usd-4-75-billion-by-2026-growing-at-a-cagr-of-8-4-reports-and-data.html
Urological Devices Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/urological-devices-market-to-reach-usd-62-76-billion-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-7-reports-and-data.html
Surgical Boom Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/surgical-boom-market-to-reach-usd-350-3-million-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-4-4-reports-and-data.html
Neuroendoscopy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/neuroendoscopy-market-to-reach-usd-278-2-million-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-4-9-reports-and-data.html
Neuromodulation Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2020/03/neuromodulation-market-to-reach-usd-17-85-billion-by-2027-growing-at-a-cagr-of-10-8-reports-and-data.html
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and data
+ +1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn