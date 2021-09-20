Ultrasound Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027
Growth in chronic diseases, increasing investments by governments, and advancements in technology are driving the market for Ultrasound.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultrasound Market is forecasted to reach USD 10.44 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increase in the prevalence of chronic disease across the globe, coupled with rising population, has increased the demand for ultrasound market. The growing geriatric population is prone to diseases and fractures that affect the growth of the market positively.
The growing incidence of chronic diseases is increasing rapidly all across the globe. The prevalence of cancer has become a major concern for the healthcare sectors in the world. The demand for ultrasound imaging is expected to rise owing to high demand for early detection of diseases and minimization of the cost of treatments.
The government in Europe are focusing on supporting and promoting industrial research. It has provided several tax incentives to establish R&D units, with high technologically advanced ultrasound facilities. Increasing investment by the European government in its healthcare sector and goal to develop non-invasive and safe technologies to promote therapies of diseases, injuries, and other abnormalities are propelling the demand in the region.
In March 2018, GE Healthcare and Trice Imaging expanded their partnership for software enhancements and developments to be made for GE’s LOGIQ E10 ultrasound system. The Tricefy system has been built into GE’s OB/GYN ultrasound system since 2016.
Key participants include
Siemens AG, Esaote, Analogic Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics, General Electric Company, Carestream Health, Hologic, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Mobisante, Inc., among others.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• An increase in the birth rate in countries such as Russia and Germany will boost market demand in the coming years. Diagnostic ultrasound has the ability to detect anomalies in babies inside the womb.
• Doppler ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to measure the amount of blood flow in patient’s arteries and veins. It has a hand-held scanner connected to a computer. The procedure is non-invasive, painless, does not use radiation, and there are no risks known as of yet.
• Mobile devices are being rapidly adopted in the developing nations owing to the rising demand for ambulatory care. The demand for handheld ultrasound devices are high in the developed region, such as the U.S.; there is a rising demand for mobile ultrasound devices. The growing trend of ambulatory care is driving the demand for this device.
• Rising incidence of obesity, unhealthy food consumption, and stressed lifestyle increase the odds of a cardiac related issues. Increase in investment in healthcare and support via healthcare insurance from government are encouraging people to go for checkups and lead a healthy lifestyle.
• Hospitals dominated the market for ultrasound. Rise in minimally invasive surgical and diagnostic procedures and growing number of hospitals are propelling the segment demand. Large number of ultrasound procedures are done in the hospitals only.
• High growth of the market in North America is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic ailments along with rising awareness among people related to early disease diagnosis. The availability of advanced technologies and healthcare facilities will surge the demand for the market product in the coming years.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Ultrasound Market on the basis of technology, type, applications, end-users, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Therapeutic Ultrasound
• Diagnostic Ultrasound
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Stationary Ultrasound
• Portable Ultrasound
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Cardiology Applications
• Vascular Applications
• Radiology/General Imaging Applications
• Urological Applications
• Pain Management Applications
• Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Applications
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Ambulatory Care Centers
• Maternity Centers
• Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
• Research and Academia
• Others
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Ultrasound market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.
