Breast Imaging Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Rising occurrences of breast cancer is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.
At the 2018 SBI (Society for Breast Imaging)/ACR (American College of Radiology) Breast Imaging Symposium in Las Vegas, several recent technologies were being presented. Hologic’s Intelligent 2-D imaging technology and Clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and are obtainable on the 3Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. With these advancements, the breast imaging system offers higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, improved workflow for technologists, and a better mammography experience with low-dose alternatives for patients.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By modalities, the ionizing breast modalities contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. Mammography screening often enables the detection of cancers at an early stage of development, whereby treatment may be done without chemotherapy.
• By patient type, female patients contributed to a larger share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.
• By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.5% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.
• North America contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance is owing to the higher acceptance of advanced technologies, well-established healthcare facilities, surging incidence of breast cancer, and the enactment of numerous initiatives for raising awareness about breast cancer in the region.
• Key participants include Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global breast imaging market on the basis of modalities, patient type, end-users, and region:
Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Ionizing Breast imaging
o Mammography
o Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI)
o Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET)
o Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)
• Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging
o Breast Ultrasound
o Breast MRI
o Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound
o Breast Thermography
• Others
Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Female
• Male
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
Key Regional Markets Studied in the Report:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major Highlights of the Breast Imaging Market Report:
• The Breast Imaging market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Breast Imaging market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
