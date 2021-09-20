Global Assessment Services Market: Worldwide Industry to Boost in the Period of 2020-2029
Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surging demand for skill assessment for better employability is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Assessment Services Market Size – USD 6,547.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends –A rapid growth in the youth labor force population
The global Assessment Services Market is projected to be worth USD 11.47 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Assessment Services market is projected to observe a high demand by the year 2027.
Large numbers of high school and college students usually seek summer jobs in this period, and several graduates step the labor market to search for or commence permanent occupation. In the summer of 2020, the youth labor force increased by 19.8%, equivalent to 3.6 million individuals, to an overall 21.5 million labor force in July compared to 18.8 million in 2019.
Key market participants comprise Korn Ferry, Pearson VUE, IBM Corporation, TeamLease, Aon PLC, DDI, Mettl, Hogan Assessment Systems Inc., PSI Services LLC, and Talent Plus Inc., among others.
The market in the Asia Pacific region, led by China, is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 8.5% in the period 2020-2027, attributed to a growing number of competitive certifications tests, the increasing necessity for skill assessment for better employability, and the rising labor force population in the region.
Evaluating the coding skills of programmers has emerged as an essential procedure in recruitment in the IT and software firms. These types of assessment tests are generally done to hire a software developer or programmer. The different screening method of hiring a programmer are coding test or programming test, online code test or software test, and an online proctored code test.
Medium Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Sectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
K-12
Higher Education aCorporate
Government
Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027):
Entrance Assessment Services
Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services
Certification Assessment
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Assessment Services market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Assessment Services market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Psychometric Test
Aptitude Tests
Coding Tests
Others
Key highlights of the keyword Report:
The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global keyword industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Reasons to invest in this report:
To gain a thorough, in-depth understanding of the global Assessment Services market.
To study the latest trends and projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.
To assist the industry specialists, market investors, and stakeholders line up their market-centric strategies to make profits.
To acquire well-informed insights to make correct business decisions.
To conduct a competitive analysis of major market participants of the industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Assessment Services Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Assessment Services Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Assessment Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Assessment Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Assessment Services Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Assessment Services Market drivers analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Assessment Services Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 6. Assessment Services Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)
Chapter 7. Assessment Services Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Continued…
