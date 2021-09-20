JRR Token Announced Plans to Release an Online Game in Early 2022

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JRR Token is a relatively new cryptocurrency (public launch August 9th, 2021) which has already made global news and with their new online game announcement it looks like they are here to stay. September 9th they announced plans to release an online card game in early 2022, the game boasts the name "Dawn Rising" a PvP Collectable Battle Card game. Players will be able to wager JRR Token Cryptocurrency if they choose before a match and will be able to utilize special Dawn Rising NFT cards.



JRR's goal is the integration between online gaming, in-game use of cryptocurrency, and NFT functionality, which will be HUGE for online gamers and investors alike. JRR Token has already released their first NFT collection, which is listed on Opensea.io, the profits of which will be distributed as followed, 25% to The Tolkien Society (an educational charity) and 75% back into JRR for marketing and future development.

Along with the announcement of "Dawn Rising", a token audit was performed by Rug Free Coins (full audit can be found here https://www.rugfreecoins.com/details/2975) JRR Token has been labeled as "Low Risk" the best rating a token can receive in regards to the token contract transparency & risk of investment.

September 17th also launches the "Dawn Rising" art competition, where artists are invited to submit artwork for a specific character which will be featured in the game. The winner will have their artwork immortalized in the game and will also win $300.

Overall, the crypto community and fans alike have embraced JRR Token, creating a community where enthusiasts of the lore can come to feel comfortable and have fun. If you're a fan of the lore then your knowledge might score you some big wins on the trivia giveaways which are hosted 3 days a week on their Telegram channel.

A dive into JRR's Tokenomics:

3% to the shareholders, every buy and sell gets paid amongst JRR Token holders in reflections. In short, the longer you hold the more tokens you earn.

3% added to the liquidity pool, the contract accumulates tokens on buy/sells and then adds them to the liquidity pool to create a solid price floor and increases the stability of the token for everyone's benefit!

3% added to the charity/marketing wallet: A portion of this wallet will be donated to worthy charities. All information will be made visible for the community. This wallet will also be used to engage in marketing campaigns designed to generate additional investment and exposure. All funds being taken out of this wallet will be publicly announced before doing so.

Join the JRR Token community

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheTokenOfPower

Telegram: @jrrtokenofficialchat

Discord: https://discord.gg/w6VfeHSK3z

Media Contact

Company: JRR Token

Contact: MJ

Contact Person Title: JRR Token Founder

Email: admin@thetokenofpower.com

Website: https://www.thetokenofpower.com/

SOURCE: JRR Token