This Magic Mushroom Day, Communities Across the Globe Celebrate the Transformative Healing Power of Using Psychedelics as Medicine

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 20 is Magic Mushroom Day and this year, communities across the world are celebrating the psychedelic renaissance. As research, clinical trials and financial support grow in the medical field, State governments, and among those with mental, emotional wellness ailments, the interest in information surrounding psychedelics as medicine and connection to practitioners who can offer treatment is at an all time high. Psychable is meeting this need for information and access to practitioners through its platform, the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community dedicated to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space.



Psilocybin mushrooms - “magic mushrooms” - grow naturally on every continent except Antarctica. They are the primary source of psilocybin, a psychoactive compound known for its transformative and therapeutic potentials. In 2019, the FDA granted psilocybin breakthrough therapy status for the treatment of depression .

Today, while legal mushroom therapy for depression occurs only in clinical trials, this declaration from the FDA is the latest advancement in discussions surrounding the use of psychedelics as medicine and psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown psychedelic-assisted therapy can have long-lasting, fast-acting and impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with depression, trauma and addiction. When administered under the supervision of or with the aftercare of a therapist, evidence shows that substances such as ketamine, MDMA and psilocybin are successful at reducing fear and defensiveness, enhancing introspection and breaking traumatic thought patterns to provide rapid and lasting relief.

Psychable is committed to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy as treatment for an ailment or as part of their holistic health journeys with practitioners in the space. Candidates looking for treatment and practitioners will find support for every stage of the psychedelic journey through the Psychable community at www.Psychable.com .

“This year’s Magic Mushroom Day, we’re passionate about changing the narrative that “magic mushrooms’” only purpose is to be a recreational drug for hippies. The reality is that research shows a high-likelihood that psilocybin is a powerful treatment option for those with varying mental illness issues including anxiety, depression, PTSD, substance abuse, and more. With recent decriminalization efforts in States across the country, and that number set to increase as legislation moves through the State level, we are hopeful that by next year’s Magic Mushroom Day, we will be celebrating the ability to expand Psychable to offer Americans legal psilocybin treatment options stateside,” said Jemie Sae Koo, Co-Founder and CEO of Psychable.

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to pursuing a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is the holistic solution to connect psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable is open to all those who seek information on psychedelic-assisted therapy and practitioners who can help. For more information, to create your profile or secure your listing, please visit www.Psychable.com . Follow along via social media on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Psychable

Psychable is the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with a network of practitioners and psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and retreats. Through its ketamine-assisted telehealth therapy offering, and an industry-leading “Buy One, Give One” model, Psychable provides life-transforming treatment to those in need, including veterans and those in underserved communities.

Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. Through Psychable, their mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction, and to empower those who want to live a more optimized life.



The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

