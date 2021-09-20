Access Waste Management launches Australia's first smart skip bin hire system

MADDINGTON, WESTERN AUSTRALIA(WA), AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Perth company is set to become the industry benchmark in sustainable waste recovery and recycling and the first technology-driven smart skip bin hire company in Australia following the launch of Access Waste Management.

Waste management has become a significant challenge for many industries as Australia strives for a sustainable future. It's not easy for businesses to manage waste disposal, especially when they have multiple locations and employees, which is why this intelligent skip bin hire system was engineered by Perth company iHub Technologies a joint venture between listed waste management company M8 Sustainable Ltd (ASX:M8S) and iHub Solutions Pty Ltd.

Designed and created entirely in Perth, Access Waste’s new system streamlines the ordering, logistics and supply chain processes and in an Australian first offers customers access to an online portal connecting users to hundreds of different waste disposal providers ensuring a fast, efficient, competitive, local and importantly, compliant service.

The result is a central hub where the activities of waste generators be they households or building contractors and logistics providers across Perth become completely transparent. This encourages higher levels of recycling, improved compliance, and generally more sustainable, cost-effective waste management services.

The service provides bins for a variety of purposes including construction and demolition recycling, household clean ups and green waste. It also presents customers with the ability to calculate costs in advance, get an immediate quote and order online.

It is anticipated that this online platform will provide construction sites, mining operations, and other industrial and commercial operations with a simplified waste management system leading to more waste being recycled rather than ending up in landfills.

Access Waste co-founder Steve Hyams said the platform was a gamechanger for waste management, compliance, and sustainability for Western Australia.

“Currently we see many small waste management operators providing skip services across Western Australia. Each does a great job but, in most cases, they have no formal mechanism for reporting on compliance matters, waste movement, disposal outlets or recycling outcomes. As small businesses these operators have neither the means nor the time to develop their own systems.”

"The Access Waste Management platform was created to address these issues by supporting small businesses and meeting public expectations for more transparent waste management and meaningful reporting from service providers”.

“Our system allows small business operators to compete with their larger counterparts with regard to safety, service, compliance, sustainability outcomes and reporting. In addition, the portal means a small waste contractor can access the services of many other service providers also using the platform and each offering the same level of uniform compliance, meaning they now potentially have the fleet size and capability to compete for any size project.”

"Our platform reports on the volume of waste taken from the business, tracks waste in real time via GPS, shows where this waste was taken and the recovery rate for recycling based on delivery point. With major infrastructure projects on the rise and industry in general producing record volumes of waste, this is an essential service for our fast-growing city and a sustainable future."

