Metal Stamping Market Size Expected to Reach USD 267.47 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
An increase in demand consumer electronics industry for applications of headphones, gamepads & controllers, speakers, phones is driving Metal Stamping market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Metal Stamping market is forecast to reach USD 267.47 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand from the electronics and automotive industries with the growing needs for headphones, gamepads & controllers, mobile phones, and lightweight vehicles. However, metals are being replaced with the carbon fiber and plastic composites, which are acting as a substitute as they assist in the weight reduction of the vehicles, thereby reducing the overall cost of the operation and hence, would hamper the demand of metal stamping for the market.
Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of the electronics industry for commercial purposes over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. Furthermore, the stringent regulations imposed by the government on the increased need for the production of lightweight vehicles encouraging the market for the use of substitute products is anticipated to hinder the growth of the Metal Stamping market.
The use of Metal Stamping is supported by the Ministry of Steel, Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Department of Commerce (Commerce), and the International Trade Commission (ITC) of the Indian Government, as the stamping market in India, is the key contributor to the overall manufacturing sector, thus creating a demand for the product in the market. Government initiatives for the use of electric car subsidies for local manufacturers to support the growth of electric vehicles industry is increasing the need for the usage of sheet metal, which is likely to drive the demand for metal stamping. Moreover, other nations such as China, Japan, and the United States are also supported by their respective government, which help them to withhold their position in the market and raise the potential to increase expenditure in the Metal Stamping sector. For instance, the Government of China increased its defense budget by 7.5% in 2019 to upgrade their defense equipment, and launch advanced defense aircraft. The rising demand for defense equipment is anticipated to drive the market for metal stamping over the coming years. The Asia Pacific region forecasted to grow with the highest growth rate owing to the increase in the use of Metal Stamping.
The COVID-19 impact:
As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly changing their practice and purchasing priorities to meet the required demand of a pandemic, which has cut the need for stamping in the market. Over a couple of months, there will be a series of both positive and negative shocks, as manufacturers and their suppliers respond to providers changing needs. With an unfortunate global situation, the export-dependent economies of many regions look vulnerable. Global Metal Stamping markets are reshaped by the effects of this pandemic, as some suppliers are either shutting down or reducing their output, due to a lack of demand from the downstream market. While some are having their production suspended by the governments of their respective nations as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the virus. In certain regions, markets are focusing on becoming more localized, by looking at the severity of the outbreak, and the consequent actions by the individual national authorities. Under these circumstances, market conditions in Asia Pacific regions have been very fluid, declining weekly, making it challenging to stabilize itself.
Key participants include Ford Motor Company, D&H Industries, Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping, Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company, Alcoa Corporation, Acro Metal Stamping, Klesk Metal Stamping Inc., General Motors, Lindy Manufacturing Co., and Toyota Motor Corporation, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Based on material, Aluminum material expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period, due to its fundamental characteristics, which include weldability, flexibility, conductivity, and bending ability, thereby making it appropriate to use for a variety of applications.
• The bending process is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecasted period, due to its cost-effective methods making it suitable for a variety of applications, including door hinges, wheels, and the engine assembly for automobiles sector.
• The automotive sector is the major contributor for the Metal Stamping market, which is forecasted to reach USD 94.68 billion by 2027. The automotive industry of the Asia Pacific region is the major shareholder of the Metal Stamping market, and is likely to hold around 36.0% of the market in the year 2027.
• The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Metal Stamping in 2019. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. According to studies, the Asia Pacific region holds approximately 34.0% of the Metal Stamping market, followed by North America, which contains around 26.0% market in the year 2019.
Browse Complete Report “Metal Stamping Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/metal-stamping-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Metal Stamping market on the basis of materials, process, application, and region:
Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Copper
Others
Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Blanking
Embossing
Bending
Coining
Flanging
Others
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace
Electrical & Electronics
Telecommunications
Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Metal Stamping Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
